UNION COUNTY — Many Union County businesses throttled by the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be receiving a financial boost.
Union County has been notified that it will receive $500,000 in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act that Congress passed earlier this year.
The money will be provided to Union County businesses struggling after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage. She said the Union County Board of Commissioners previously agreed this is how the money will be spent.
Beverage said it is critical to do everything possible to help local businesses.
“The best way to help Union County’s economy is keep our businesses from going out of business,” she said.
The Union County Board of Commissioners will determine how the funding is to be distributed to businesses in the future. Union County has not yet received the ARPA funding.
The money will come from $240 million in ARPA money the state received that was divided between Oregon’s 90 state senators and representatives to hand out for projects in their districts. Each senator received $4 million and each representative received $2 million, and they then arranged for counties in their districts to receive the funding for requested projects.
Union and Wallowa counties will be receiving their ARPA funding money through District 58 Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo.
Wallowa County will spend its ARPA money on capital improvement at its fairgrounds. Projects it will be spent on include a new roof for the show barn, replacing panels and posts, the upgrade of outdoor livestock facilities and renovating Cloverleaf Hall, one of Wallowa County’s largest indoor facilities.
The funding is a portion of the $6 billion Oregon will be receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act for cities, counties, universities, school districts and state agencies, according to the University of Oregon Labor Education and Research Center’s website.
