LA GRANDE — The Union County Chamber of Commerce will head into 2023 with several new members on its board of directors.
Four new residents were elected to three-year terms during a two-week process that concluded on Tuesday, Nov. 15, with all current active members of the chamber of commerce eligible to vote.
“I want to thank everyone that applied for the open positions and want to welcome those that were voted by our membership to the board of directors,” Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Scott Newman said. “I look forward to working with our new board members in 2023 and beyond.”
The board of directors is made up of 12 elected members, one member representative from the Union County Commissioners office, and 1 ex-officio member from the La Grande City Council. Only current active members of the chamber of commerce are eligible to run for a position on the board.
The newly chosen board members are incumbent Caleb Sampson, the current chair of the board, Anthony Swales, Robert Minarich and Kassie Schnell.
“We had some truly great and professional candidates apply for the open positions on the board,” Newman said. “We had six new candidates apply and one incumbent member of the board re-apply for four open seats.”
