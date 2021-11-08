LA GRANDE — Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Suzannah Moore-Hemann is leaving her post to take on a role with Eastern Oregon University.
Moore-Hemann will leave her current position at the end of the year to pursue other interests and a new career path in higher education, according to a press release from the chamber. She accepted a position with EOU’s University Advancement and will have the opportunity to teach in an online adjunct role for the EOU College of Business.
“Community and economic development have been a significant part of my professional life and personal volunteer passion,” said Moore-Hemann, who spent several years volunteering for the chamber and La Grande Main Street prior to accepting employment with the chamber. “Over the past several years, I have worked hard to ensure the chamber has a solid foundation and well positioned for long-term growth and development. This was an incredibly difficult decision because we’ve done so much in our projects and initiatives. But I’m ready to take on new challenges and new learning opportunities.”
The Union County Chamber Board of Directors in a statement said it is excited to have Moore-Hemann transition into a volunteer capacity in the new year.
“Suzannah has been an integral member of our executive team since 2019,” said Shawn Risteen, chair of the board of directors. “We have worked closely together for many years, and even more since my joining the executive committee a year ago. I have a strong appreciation and high regard for her leadership, work ethic and initiative in leading the organization and serving this community. The board and I look forward to continued collaboration and volunteering alongside Suzannah as her role shifts from an employee to a volunteer of the chamber.”
The chamber will conduct a search to fill Moore-Hemann’s position as well as a newly created administrative office assistant position.
