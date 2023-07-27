LA GRANDE — The Union County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2023 Farm Crawl on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants can pick up a passport and a map of the farms at the chamber office, 207 Depot St., La Grande, Aug. 7-12. On Aug. 12, visit the farms and collect stamps for a chance to win a gift basket.

