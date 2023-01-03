LA GRANDE — A year passes quickly, especially for someone as busy as the Executive Director of the Union County Chamber of Commerce.
Scott Newman joined the Union County Chamber of Commerce in January 2022 and hit the ground running. He relocated to the Grande Ronde Valley from Wisconsin, but was able to flatten his learning curve about the community due to his family ties in the area.
“The past year has been very rewarding. The people of Grande Ronde Valley are awesome, some of the nicest people anywhere,” he said.
Newman joined the chamber with goals in mind. He wanted to increase membership growth throughout the county and make being a part of the Chamber valuable to businesses.
“We are the Union County Chamber, we are not the La Grande Chamber,” he said. “I wanted to have more outreach throughout the county, so we’re not just concentrating on the 40 businesses in downtown La Grande.”
One of the ways Newman connected with business throughout the county was by working with the local chamber of commerce at the city level.
Success of Sip Shop
Sip Shop was one of the big successes the chamber had in 2022, Newman said. Shoppers can buy tumblers and then go from business to business for different drinks on the first Thursday of every month. The main goal is to get people into the downtown shops. During the first year, they sold over 400 tumblers.
While out shopping at a local downtown store, Newman asked the business owners how Sip Shop had been going for them and was told that “Sip Shop is the best thing the Union County Chamber of Commerce or anyone has ever done for the downtown merchants.”
The original plan was to have a three month break from Sip Shop after the new year, but the local retailers decided that they did not want the break.
Going into 2023 Newman plans to grow Sip Shop. The chamber will be offering larger tumblers and will also be doing themes every month. May, for example, will be Star Wars themed since Sip Shop falls on May 4. The day is often celebrated by fans of a series given that the popular Star Wars catchphrase "may the force be with you" sounds very similar to "may the fourth be with you."
Sip Shop is also not limited to just downtown La Grande businesses, Newman said. Any businesses in Union County who want to be a part of the event can set up a pop up shop for the night.
Partnering with Eastern Oregon University
Another goal Newman has for the chamber is working with Eastern Oregon University to connect students with the community. The chamber has done focus groups with both students and faculty to find out what kinds of businesses they would like to see in order to get them downtown more often.
Those not familiar with Newman through his work at the chambers might still recognize his voice — especially if they are Mounties fans. Newman also serves as the public address announcer for Eastern’s sports events.
Partnering with Eastern athletics has also been a big push, Newman said, which he sees as being mutually beneficial for the university and the community. The chamber hopes to help grow the crowd at home games by adding those games to the calendar. Also when opposing teams travel to La Grande for games that presents an opportunity for both business and tourism that could be better capitalized on.
Newman said that they have also spoken with Eastern’s Residence Life to make incoming students and visiting families feel more welcomed in La Grande.
“What can we do, from the business perspective, to make those students and families feel welcome in La Grande,” he said.
Helping tourism
While helping local businesses is a large part of what the chamber does, Newman said that their other big focus is promoting and growing tourism within the county. Going into the new year, the chamber is working on two new tourism projects.
The chamber has partnered with Eastern Oregon University to help promote the Union County Farm Trail — a self-guided driving tour of local farms and agricultural points of interest through the Grande Ronde Valley. Each semester the chamber will work with two or three agricultural marketing students to promote and expand the farm trail.
“Ag tourism is actually a very big part,” Newman said.
The second project is a joint program with Wallowa and Baker counties to create a map highlighting stops and attractions along the Hells Canyon Byway. The goal is to create a weekend-long loop tour that would take people through the three counties. Newman said the plan for the loop is that people start in La Grande for supplies before heading out and ending in Baker, or vice versa. The project is headed by the Eastern Oregon Visitors Association and Travel Oregon.
