LA GRANDE — An Oregon man arrested in late 2020 for sexually abusing two teenage girls has been found guilty and convicted in Union County Court.

Travis Reed, 43, was found guilty by Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers on 19 counts of sex crimes during a bench trial in July, according to Oregon public records.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

