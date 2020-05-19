LA GRANDE — Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage has won a second and final term.
Beverage, of Union, defeated challenger Michael Barry of Imbler for the race of Position 3 on the county board. Beverage received 4,881 votes for 64.2% of the total, while Barry received 2,698 votes for 35.5%.
“I am humbled and honored that I will be able to serve Union County for another four years,’’ Beverage said.
Barry said the COVID-19 pandemic made it hard for his campaign to get momentum because he was never able to speak before groups or go door-to-door stumping for votes. Barry also said the hotly contest four-candidate race for Union County Sheriff made it harder to get the attention of voters.
"It sucked most of the energy out of the race," he said.
