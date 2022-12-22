LA GRANDE — A new and expanded guardrail for the south side of one of Union County’s most dangerous roads is a step closer to becoming a reality.
The Union County Board of Commissioners voted on Wednesday, Dec. 21, to approve a resolution that gives the state the power of eminent domain. Resolution 2022-20 will help put the Oregon Department of Transportation, which will be contracted by the county to build the 1-mile guardrail, into a position to negotiate with landowners along the stretch of roadway where the guardrail will be installed, for the purpose of purchasing it.
“It is one step in the process," said Union County Public Works Director Doug Wright.
The state will need the land, a total of 0.82 of an acre along the stretch from Skyline Lane to Marvin Road, because the new guardrail will take up more space than the old one it will replace, Wright said.
He explained that the project calls for the old guardrail along this stretch to be replaced and a new guardrail to be installed, filling in gaps in the 1-mile stretch where no guardrail currently exists. The additional right-of-way land is needed for stretches that presently have no guardrail, Wright said.
About 90% of the project’s approximately $1 million cost will be paid for through the state’s All Roads Transportation Safety Program with Union County picking up the tab for the remainder of the project. The All Roads Transportation Safety Program addresses safety for all public roads in the state. It is funded by the federal government.
The Oregon Department of Transportation will administer the work, which is set to start in 2024, Wright said.
Wright said Union County was awarded the grant primarily because of the relatively high number of crashes on Morgan Lake Road, which has one of the highest crash rates and vehicle slideoffs of any road maintained by the county.
“There are many accidents in both dry and wet conditions," Wright said.
Morgan Lake Road is a busy roadway throughout the year and especially in the spring and summer. Wright said a traffic counter last June indicated that an average of 400 vehicles use the road each day.
Peter Barry, a Morgan Lake Road resident whose family owns a portion of the land the state will purchase for the guardrail project, spoke in opposition to Resolution 2022-20. Barry said he wished the county would have informed him directly that the resolution was up for vote. Barry also said Morgan Lake Road is not as dangerous as some believe.
Mount Harris radio repeater
The Union County Board of Commissioners, in another action item, took a step that will help the Union County Sheriff’s Office improve its radio communication in north Union County. The board voted to approve the purchase of a radio repeater for Mount Harris and the expenditure of funds for its installation.
A radio repeater is a combination of a radio receiver and a radio transmitter that receives a signal and retransmits it, so that two-way radio signals can cover longer distances.
The new radio repeater will help Union County’s 911 dispatch center better communicate with law enforcement officers and other first responders in the northern part of the county. It will also help first responders to communicate better via radio with one another in that area, said Union County Emergency Manager Nick Vora.
The radio repeater will be purchased with funds from a $32,475 State Homeland Security Program grant Union County Emergency Services received.
The radio repeater will cost $18,664 and the cost of its installation will be $10,079.
Vora said work on installing the radio repeater will begin in 2023 after the snow melts at Mount Harris.
