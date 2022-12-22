Morgan Lake Road
The guardrail along Morgan Lake Road in La Grande shows signs of wear and tear on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The guardrail is set to replaced in 2024.   

 Alex Wittwer/The Observer

LA GRANDE — A new and expanded guardrail for the south side of one of Union County’s most dangerous roads is a step closer to becoming a reality.

The Union County Board of Commissioners voted on Wednesday, Dec. 21, to approve a resolution that gives the state the power of eminent domain. Resolution 2022-20 will help put the Oregon Department of Transportation, which will be contracted by the county to build the 1-mile guardrail, into a position to negotiate with landowners along the stretch of roadway where the guardrail will be installed, for the purpose of purchasing it.

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer.

