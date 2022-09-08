LA GRANDE — An ordinance that would allow mining activity to increase significantly at Hot Lake Rock Quarry, 8 miles southeast of La Grande, is one step from passage.
The Union County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a first reading of Ordinance 2022-03 on Thursday, Sept. 8, following a public hearing. The ordinance will be formally approved if a second reading is passed by the board of commissioners at its Sept. 21 meeting.
“I’m very encouraged. I’m pleased with the decision," said Carol Boothman Byron, a co-owner of Boothman Ranches, the firm that owns Hot Lake Rock Quarry.
Ordinance 2022-03 would allow more types of geologic material to be taken out of the quarry than now can be mined.
A number of people expressed concerns about the project, including Margaret Mead, who lives on a portion of Foothill Road where vehicles transporting material out of the quarry pass by. Mead said she is concerned about the increased dust and noise she would face because there would be more truck traffic from the quarry if the ordinance passes.
Mead said she was not asking that the proposed expansion of mining at the quarry be denied, but requested that steps be taken to reduce the amount of noise and dust the vehicles could generate. Her requests included limiting the operating hours at the quarry to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and restricting the number of trucks coming out of the quarry carrying loads each day.
