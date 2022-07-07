LA GRANDE — A 42-year-old piece of heavy equipment is set to be replaced by the Union County Public Works Department.
The Union County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted on Wednesday, July 6, to approve the purchase of a 2022 Caterpillar 926M Loader for $239,000. The new machine will replace a Caterpillar loader Union County purchased in 1980 for $60,000.
“The loader has done a good job for us but it is time to retire it," Union County Public Works Director Doug Wright told the Union County Board of Commissioners.
A loader is a heavy equipment machine used in construction to move or load materials.
Wright said the new loader will help the public works department with projects like summer chip sealing work on roads and winter snow removal.
Union County will receive $15,000 as a trade-in from the company it's purchasing the new loader from.
In other business, the board of commissioners voted to have Union County partner with the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District to map internet speeds, costs and areas without internet access in the county. The mapping may put Union County in a better position to receive federal funding for improved internet access the state is expected to receive in the near future, according to Commissioner Matt Scarfo.
The mapping will be conducted by mailing postcards to each address in Union County. The message on the postcards will ask people to report whether they have internet service and if they do, how good it is and what it costs.
“If we get a good response, we’ll know what services are available for residents throughout the district and we’ll be able to calculate cost-benefit analyses of extending service to unserved areas. The data will help us identify where public-private partnerships will be useful," said Lisa Dawson of the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District in a written statement presented to the commissioners.
The board of commissioners voted to have Union County provide the NEOEDD with $2,453, which will pay for half the cost of producing and mailing the postcards.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
