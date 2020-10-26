LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District’s school resource officer program is set for the 2020-21 school year.
The Union County Board of Commissioners voted Oct. 21 to approve a one-year intergovernmental agreement for the program, which has been in place at least five years. The vote came a week after the La Grande School Board also approved the agreement.
The program provides the La Grande School District with a deputy from the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy works throughout the academic year, visiting schools and meeting with students, faculty and staff. Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage said school resource officers serve vital roles in schools.
“A school resource officer builds relationships with school kids and keeps schools secure,” Beverage said.
The school district first had an SRO about 15 years ago, who at that time was an officer from the La Grande Police Department. The school district later discontinued the program because of financial constraints before reinstating it in 2015.
The new contract calls for the school district to pay the sheriff’s office $39,657 for the September to December period in two payments of $19,828.50, but the sheriff’s office will prorate the amount for the January to June period based on the salary and benefits of the deputy.
Deputy Cody Bowen will be the SRO for September to December. Bowen has been the school district’s primary SRO since 2015. However, Bowen is a candidate for Union County sheriff in the Nov. 3 election and might not continue as school resource officer.
The school districts of Cove, North Powder and Union also have school resource officers through the sheriff’s office.
