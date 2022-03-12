LA GRANDE — Members of the Union County Board of Commissioners are generally pleased with how the recently completed legislative session went, but all admit some aspects of it left them frustrated.
More than $10 million in one-time funding for Union County projects was contained in House Bill 5202, which provided funding throughout the state.
“It is always a battle for rural areas but I’m thankful for what we received,” Commissioner Donna Beverage said.
Commissioner Paul Anderes also feels good overall about the short session, which concluded Friday, March 4.
“It was a bit of a whirlwind but I think it went well overall,” he said.
Among the things he was excited to see was $1 million being provided to the Union County Fairgrounds to help fund renovations of its sewer system.
“That will really kick-start their program,” he said.
The fairgrounds are in dire need of a new sewer line connection, which would allow sewage to run from the facilities to the city of La Grande’s system. The fairgrounds facilities have been without functioning restrooms since its septic tank went out several years ago, creating problems in costs associated with rentable portable toilets and the overall capacity to host events.
The project, which would run a line across Interstate 84 and the Grande Ronde River via the Second Street overpass, is estimated to cost approximately $2 million. The Union County Fairgrounds received approximately $270,000 in state funding earlier in the year, but still faced a large deficit.
Anderes was also happy that Eastern Oregon University received $4 million for the restoration of the university’s grand staircase on the north side of Inlow Hall, which has been closed for more than a decade because of its deteriorating condition.
Anderes said that restoration of the staircase, built in the late 1920s, would make the connection between EOU and the La Grande community even stronger.
“It will be a physical bridge between Eastern and the community,” he said.
Anderes also said he would like the staircase’s renovation to lead to a revival of traditional ceremonies like Evensong at EOU. Evensong was an event held on the EOU staircase that honored students for outstanding academic achievement until it was discontinued in the early 1970s.
On the other side of the ledger, Anderes said he was discouraged to see that House Bill 4154, which would have provided $400,000 to the Union County Airport to expand its fuel storage capacity, was unsuccessful.
The added capacity, he said, is needed for aircraft being used to fight wildfires. Anderes said having additional storage capacity would mean aircraft crews would never have to wait for fuel to arrive before making their next flight while combating a wildfire.
Anderes said that more storage capacity is needed now in part because an increasing number of the aircraft used to fight wildfire are jets that use more fuel.
The $400,000 HB 4154 would have provided would have paid for the purchase of a 10,000-gallon Jet-A fuel tank and a 5,000-gallon fuel truck, according to Union County Public Works Director Doug Wright. The vehicle would have been used to transport fuel to aircraft.
“It would have been a great thing for the region,” said Commissioner Matt Scarfo.
Beverage said the legislation that would have provided the money for the increased fuel capacity was doing well before it got into the Legislature’s Ways and Means Committee where it died. She suspects that politics, not lack of support, may have been the reason the legislation did not pass out of the Joint Ways and Means Committee.
“It was very frustrating,” Beverage said. “It would have helped all of Eastern Oregon.”
Beverage was also disheartened by the outcome of House Bill 4127. The bill would have increased by $1 million the amount of funding the state provides to ranchers to compensate them for livestock lost to wolf attacks and pay for nonlethal means of keeping wolves away from livestock.
The state already compensates ranchers for livestock lost to wolves, but Beverage said it is not enough. She said Union County always receives more applications for compensation for wolf depredation than it can provide. She also noted the number of livestock local ranchers are losing to wolves is increasing. She pointed out that Union County paid $14,000 to ranchers for livestock losses due to wolf attacks in 2020 and $30,000 for losses in 2021.
Beverage believes the wolf bill failed because legislators in Western Oregon do not appreciate the impact that wolves have on ranchers in Eastern Oregon.
“We need to educate people about where food comes from,” she said. “They do not know how much hard work goes into bringing food to us.”
Scarfo agreed with Beverage.
“It seems like our wolf problem is getting worse,” he said. The bill not passing “was very disappointing.”
Overall, however, Anderes said the legislative session went better for Northeastern Oregon than it had in recent years, in terms of being recognized by legislators on the western side of the state.
“I think they took more of an interest in our needs and wants,” he said.
