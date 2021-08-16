LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners will hear an update on the partial closure of the Mount Emily Recreation Area during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m.
The meeting can not be attended in person but can be attended by Zoom teleconference. To listen to the meeting or participate in the public comment opportunity call: 253-215-8782 or 301-715- 8592 and enter meeting ID number 814 20006 863.
For information on attending the meeting via Zoom teleconference call 541-963-1001.
