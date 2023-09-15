A sign at the Mount Emily Recreation Area provides information to visitors on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. The Union County Board of Commissioners is considering adopting an ordinance that would spell out precisely what steps the county should take when people leave items at MERA and the county’s parks, including Thief Valley, Wolf Creek and Pilcher Creek reservoirs.
LA GRANDE — Union County officials may soon have a much easier time removing personal property left behind by visitors, including homeless individuals, from the Mount Emily Recreation Area and county parks.
The Union County Board of Commissioners is considering adopting an ordinance that would spell out precisely what steps the county should take when people leave items at MERA and the county’s parks, including Thief Valley, Wolf Creek and Pilcher Creek reservoirs.
