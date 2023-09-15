LA GRANDE — Union County officials may soon have a much easier time removing personal property left behind by visitors, including homeless individuals, from the Mount Emily Recreation Area and county parks.

The Union County Board of Commissioners is considering adopting an ordinance that would spell out precisely what steps the county should take when people leave items at MERA and the county’s parks, including Thief Valley, Wolf Creek and Pilcher Creek reservoirs.

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

