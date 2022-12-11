Crowds gather at the Cove Fire Department, 607 Main St., for the inaugural tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Baked goods and hot chocolate were offered at the station for people to enjoy while mingling. Residents headed across the street to the Cove Public Library, 606 Main St., to watch the tree lighting.
A child marvels at the wide variety of sweets set up at the Cove Fire Department, 607 Main St., during the inaugural tree lighting. Residents chatted and enjoyed food at the station before heading across the street to the Cove Public Library, 606 Main St., to watch the tree lighting and join in with carols.
A musician performs at the Cove Fire Department, 606 Main St., on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 while residents enjoy hot chocolate and baked goods during the inaugural tree lighting. People gather at the station before heading across the street to the library for caroling.
Residents brave the cold for the inaugural tree lighting outside the Cove Public Library, 606 Main St., on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Merrymakers could enjoy a variety of baked goods and hot chocolate at the Cove Fire Department, 607 Main St., followed by the tree lighting and caroling.
Molli Angelos, left, and Charlotte Gowdy, right, stand outside Leaning Haystack Produce, 585 Albany St., Elgin, on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The veggie shed provided a location for several local entrepreneurs to sell holiday goods, like wreaths, home decor and baked goods.
Holiday themed decor items were available for sale at Leaning Haystack Produce, 585 Albany St., Elgin, on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The veggie shed provided a location for several local entrepreneurs to sell holiday goods, like wreaths, home decor and baked goods.
Crowds gather at the Cove Fire Department, 607 Main St., for the inaugural tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Baked goods and hot chocolate were offered at the station for people to enjoy while mingling. Residents headed across the street to the Cove Public Library, 606 Main St., to watch the tree lighting.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
A child marvels at the wide variety of sweets set up at the Cove Fire Department, 607 Main St., during the inaugural tree lighting. Residents chatted and enjoyed food at the station before heading across the street to the Cove Public Library, 606 Main St., to watch the tree lighting and join in with carols.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
A musician performs at the Cove Fire Department, 606 Main St., on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 while residents enjoy hot chocolate and baked goods during the inaugural tree lighting. People gather at the station before heading across the street to the library for caroling.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Residents brave the cold for the inaugural tree lighting outside the Cove Public Library, 606 Main St., on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Merrymakers could enjoy a variety of baked goods and hot chocolate at the Cove Fire Department, 607 Main St., followed by the tree lighting and caroling.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Molli Angelos, left, and Charlotte Gowdy, right, stand outside Leaning Haystack Produce, 585 Albany St., Elgin, on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The veggie shed provided a location for several local entrepreneurs to sell holiday goods, like wreaths, home decor and baked goods.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Holiday themed decor items were available for sale at Leaning Haystack Produce, 585 Albany St., Elgin, on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The veggie shed provided a location for several local entrepreneurs to sell holiday goods, like wreaths, home decor and baked goods.
UNION COUNTY — The cities of Elgin and Cove joined in the holiday festivities on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The celebration started in Elgin at Leaning Haystack Produce, 585 Albany St., where local entrepreneurs sold holiday goods, like wreaths, home decor items and baked goods.
The Lions Light Parade kicked off at 6 p.m., after which everyone was welcome to warm up at Cowboys and Angels Place, 795 Alder St., with chili, coffee and hot chocolate.
The festivities got underway in Cove at 6 p.m. along Main Street for the inaugural Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Merrymakers enjoyed a variety of sweets and hot chocolate at the Cove Fire Department, 607 Main St., before venturing across the street to the Public Library, 606 Main St., for the ceremony followed by caroling.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.