LA GRANDE — The Union County Cultural Coalition is currently accepting applications for its annual Cultural Enrichment Grant program.
Available in matching amounts of up to $500, Cultural Enrichment grant applications and information about the UCCC can be found at www.unioncountyculture.org. Applicants may submit grant requests entirely online through the UCCC website. Grant applications must be submitted by December 31, 2021.
The UCCC has a mission to support the arts and cultural enrichment of Union County through promotion and increased awareness of the arts and humanities. Oregon residents can double any donation made to the Cultural Trust through the Oregon Cultural Tax Credit. For information, visit www.culturaltrust.org/get-involved/donate/, or contact the Cultural Trust at 503-986-0088 or cultural.trust@oregon.gov.
The UCCC provides matching grants directly to artists and organizations involved in cultural and heritage activities and projects. Applications from groups are encouraged and efforts will be made to fund as many as possible.
Notification of awards will be sent on or around Jan 31, 2022, with reports due back to the UCCC by December 31, 2022. Please be aware of this timeline and plan accordingly.
Funding priority will be given to those who have not been awarded funds during the last two granting cycles. Incomplete applications cannot be considered.
The UCCC encourages individuals and groups to apply for monetary support for your cultural enrichment project. Many exciting projects have come from these re-granted funds, allowing the effects of the Oregon Cultural Trust to be experienced throughout Union County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.