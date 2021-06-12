UNION COUNTY — An alarming snowpack report and low precipitation levels spurred the Union County Board of Commissioners to declare a drought emergency on Wednesday, June 9, and begin its regulated fire season two weeks early on June 15.
The emergency drought declaration was made after Union County Emergency Manager Nick Vora told the commissioners that the Grande Ronde and Powder Valley basin snowpacks are zero percent of normal at some measuring sites.
This is believed to be the first time since 2015, Vora said, that Union County has declared a drought emergency.
On the bright side, Vora noted that the Grande Ronde and Powder River basins will still be receiving some snowmelt.
“There is still snow in the mountains, it is just in places where we do not measure,” he said, adding that measuring sites are located in areas that are accessible, while some areas with snow are much harder to reach.
Early runoff
Drought conditions developed when much of the snowpack ran off earlier than normal and there was no significant additional snow or rain, according to Mike Burton, Natural Resources Conservation Service district conservationist.
“We were not recharged,” he said.
Burton said that in February the snowpacks in Grande Ronde and Powder River basins were solid.
“We had a better than average year, but it came off faster than normal,” he said.
Warmer nights, Burton said, are one of the reasons the snowpack ran off faster.
Vora also said that the snowpack situation looked good in February.
“It had caught up to near- or above-normal levels at mid and low elevations,” the emergency services manager said.
Vora said there is reason to hope that the drought conditions could ease.
“There is still a lot of spring left. We still could receive some rain,” he said.
Taking a toll
The Union County Board of Commissioners, in making its drought declaration, requested that all state and federal drought programs, grants, loans and other assistance be made available to affected Union County citizens. These include farmers and ranchers who already are feeling the impact of the drought.
“The wheat crop has never been lower in the past 30 years,” Burton said, referring to Union County and Northeast Oregon overall.
Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes noted that dry land wheat crops may develop smaller kernels because of the drought. He also said livestock producers are now feeling the impact.
“The lack of spring rain has reduced pasture land for cattle,” he said.
Burton said the forage available for cattle is down as much as 60% because of the drought.
“Grassland is not as productive,” he said.
A year ago, Burton said, ranchers could graze 400 cattle on a certain amount of land for a month, but now can only graze for about two weeks on the same acreage before they have to move cattle to another pasture.
The situation will get worse for farmers and ranchers later in the year when stream flows likely will continue to decline, Burton said. Farmers and ranchers who do not have water rights high on a seniority list may come up empty this summer when attempting to use some streams.
“Water may not exist for them,” he said.
Still, Union County is much better off in terms of drought conditions than almost all of its surrounding counties. Burton said this is often the case in terms of drought and wildfires.
“We are in a blessed center,” he said.
Fire season
The commissioners’ decision to enter Union County into a regulated fire season on June 15 means it will do so 15 days before the fire season’s mandatory start. The move comes on the heels of a recommendation from the Union County Fire Defense Board. The board consists of all fire department chiefs within Union County.
Fire Defense Board Chief Craig Kretschmer said the recommendation was made due to extremely dry fuel conditions and several fire starts locally and regionally.
Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage said the decision will help heighten awareness of the wildfire dangers the region faces.
“It will make a lot of people more hyperalert,” she said.
Anderes said Union County will have a pair of new elements working for it on the wildfire protection front this summer — two fire breaks in the Mount Emily Recreation Area now close to completion. One is six miles long on MERA’s Mainline Trail, which runs north-south starting from the recreation site’s parking lot off Fox Hill Road. The other is about 1 mile long and runs on the western edge of MERA.
“They have turned out very well,” Anderes said.
The trunks of all trees in the firebreaks are at least 10 feet apart and their crowns 25 feet apart. The distances make it much less likely for a fire to spread from tree to tree. These firebreaks are designed to help stop the advancement of fires from the Mount Emily area into the Grande Ronde Valley and blazes moving in the opposite direction, Anderes said.
The firebreaks, created over the past six months, cost a combined total of $200,000, much of which was covered by state and federal grants.
