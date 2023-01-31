LA GRANDE — The Union County District Attorney’s office has received a big boost in its effort to add a new position to its staff.
The Union County District Attorney’s office has been awarded a $148,833 Rural Violent Crime Reduction Initiative grant that would be used to help it later hire an investigator. Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel said most DA offices have investigators, but if Union County adds one, it might represent a first.
“To my knowledge we have never had an investigator," she said.
The Union County District Attorney’s office was awarded the grant, which is funded by the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance, on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The Union County Board of Commissioners will vote on acceptance of the grant when it meets on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the board of commissioners meeting room of the Joseph Building, 1100 K Ave.
Additional items on the meeting’s agenda include a discussion on the finalizing of plans for the installation of a new and expanded 1-mile guardrail for the south side of Morgan Lake Road. The guardrail will extend from Skyline Lane to Marvin Road and take up more space than the guardrail it will replace. This means that not only will all of the entire old guardrail be replaced, but also the new guardrail will be installed in stretches where there is currently none along the south side of the Skyline Lane to Marvin Road stretch.
About 90% of the project’s approximately $1.28 million cost will be paid for through the state’s All Roads Transportation Safety Program, with Union County picking up the tab for the remainder of the project. The All Roads Transportation Safety Program addresses safety for all public roads in the state. It is funded by the federal government.
The Oregon Department of Transportation will administer the work, which is set to start in 2024.
Board, commission and committee appointments
The board of commissioners will vote on proposed appointments to five Union County boards and committees at the meeting — the Planning Commission, the Vector Control Board, the Vector Control Board Budget Committee, the 4-H & Extension District Advisory Committee, the 4-H & Extension District Budget Committee and the Chamber of Commerce Board.
The board of commissioners will vote on the reappointment of Charles Sarrett as the forestry tepresentative on the planning commission. Sarrett’s new term would expire Dec. 31, 2026.
On the vector control district front the board of commissioners will vote on the reappointment of Brent Austin to the vector control district board and Chris Roberts to the board’s budget committee. The new terms for Austin and Roberts would expire Dec. 31, 2026.
The Union County Board of Commissioners will also vote on six 4-H and Extension District appointments. The commissioners will vote on the renewal of Kim Hilton’s term on the 4-H and Extension District Budget Committee and the appointment of Ken Patterson and Beth Upshaw to the same budget committee, Patterson and Upshaw would succeed Don Sands and Bob Messinger who are stepping down from the budget committee.
The commissioners will also vote on the renewal of the terms of four members of the 4-H and Extension District Advisory Committee. The current members whose terms are up for renewal are Patty Bingaman, John Cuthbert, Don Starr and Beth Upshaw. The terms of all four would run through Dec. 31, 2025.
On the Union County Chamber of Commerce front, the commissioners will vote on the appointment of Commissioner Paul Anderes to its board. Anderes would succeed Commissioner Donna Beverage who has served the maximum number of terms allowed on the chamber board.
