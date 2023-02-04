LA GRANDE — The staff of the Union County District Attorney’s Office is set to expand.
The district attorney's office has been awarded a $148,833 Rural Violent Crime Reduction Initiative grant that will be used to hire an investigator.
“This is exciting," said Valerie Schlichting, head of the Victims Assistance Program run by the county's district attorney’s office.
The two-year grant was awarded Wednesday, Jan. 25, and the Union County Board of Commissioners voted to accept it on Feb. 1.
The district attorney’s office will create a job description before beginning to take applications for the position. The job will be either part time or full time, said Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel.
Responsibilities assignted to the investigator likely will include interviewing witnesses, Schlichting said. She added the individual in the position would focus on violent crime cases.
All funding will have to be spent by January 2025, according to the conditions of the grant. If the person hired is to remain past that time, additional funding would have to be obtained. McDaniel said a search for funds to allow the position to remain in place for more than two years will be conducted.
“This is not a position we can sustain without additional grant funding," she said.
The Rural Violent Crime Reduction Initiative grant is funded by the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance.
McDaniel said this may be the first time the Union County District Attonery's Office has had an investigator.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.
