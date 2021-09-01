SALEM — Two of Union County’s equestrians recently represented the county at the annual Oregon State Fair.
La Grande High School freshman Sophie Miller and Eastern Oregon University freshman Ella Patterson traveled to Salem to compete at the fair, which this year is Friday, Aug. 27, through Monday, Sept. 6. The duo both took part in Western equitation, English equitation, dressage, showmanship and trail.
“They put a lot of work in and each discipline requires different strengths in terms of training,” said Jaci Weishaar, local 4-H leader and owner of Victory Acres Farms in La Grande. “Doing that all around with each horse takes skill.”
The state fair was canceled due to COVID-19 last year, but the event has been around since 1858. According to Miller, the crowd was slightly smaller this year — however, that did not reduce any nerves going into an event of such magnitude.
“I tried to treat it like any other show because I didn’t want to psych myself out,” she said. “I was definitely nervous though.”
Both Miller and Patterson qualified at the county fair level in order to participate in the state event. By rule, the equestrians are the only ones allowed to ride their horses from April 1 until the start of the Oregon State Fair.
“It’s a lot of training,” Weishaar said. “It takes lots of riding and putting in numerous hours a week with the same horse.”
This year marked Miller’s first time competing at the Oregon State Fair. She did not enjoy the traveling involved but said seeing her hard work pay off was a worthwhile experience. Patterson has more experience, having competed at the state fair in 2016.
“I’ve been riding the horse that I show for a really long time,” Miller said. “To actually do well this year and succeed was really rewarding because it takes a lot of work.”
Training for the state fair is a year-long process, which has brought Miller closer to her horse, Smokey Joe. Miller started riding when she was 7 years old, and Patterson started when she was 8.
Miller finished one place away from the medallion class in showmanship, which was her best performance at the state fair. The event requires the horse being able to read what it is being asked to do with limited physical guidance from the handler.
“They held their own,” Weishaar said. “It was a rougher year coming back after having a year off, but they did really good.”
