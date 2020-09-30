LA GRANDE — Dry conditions promoted the Union County Board of Commissioners to extend the ban on open burning on certain lands in the county.
The board voted at a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 29, to lengthen the season to Oct. 15. The season was to expire after Sept. 30.
The extension prohibits open burning on private lands within rural fire protection districts as well as outside of city limits and on all private lands in Union County. The ban does not apply to regulated agricultural field burning and the use of gas or pellet barbecues at residences. County residents also can use burn barrels from 6-10 a.m. Recreational fires are OK as long as they meet provisions within the ordinance, according to the county.
The county commissioners made their decision at the recommendation of Union County Fire Defense Board, which consists of all fire chiefs in the county.
Assistant Fire Defense Board Chief Craig Kretschmer told the commissioners the region is in a prolonged period of hot and dry conditions that have continued to keep fire danger high. Kretschmer, chief of the La Grande Rural Fire Department, said the rain Union County recently received was not sufficient enough to significantly reduce the local fire danger.
Kretschmer also pointed out temperatures could be above 80 degrees in upcoming days and that no rain is in the immediate forecast. The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in La Grande of 81 degrees Thursday, 82 on Friday and Saturday, and highs near 80 on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
No rain is forecast at least though Tuesday.
Paul Anderes, chair of the county board, said extending the regulated fire season is a good idea because of the conditions and since it sends the right message to the public.
In addition to the extension of fire season regulations in Union County, public use restrictions remain in effect for the Umatilla and Wallowa Whitman national forests and all Oregon Department of Forestry lands due to high fire danger, the potential for human caused fires, and concern for public safety. Forest visitors can visit the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center website at www.bmidc.org/restrictions/shtml to stay up to date on the latest orders and regulations in Northeast Oregon.
