LA GRANDE — The Union County Fair, revived after a year’s absence, ended on a promising note Saturday, Aug. 7.
The fair drew 6,434 people Saturday, its second highest attendance for a single day in the past five years.
“We finished with a bang,” said first-year Union County Fair Manager Kathy Gover-Shaw.
The only day in the past five years the fair had higher attendance was on Aug. 2, 2019, when about 7,200 came, many to see nationally known rhythm and blues artist Curtis Salgado.
Gover-Shaw credits the fair’s strong finale to the popularity of its evening entertainment, the Wasteland Kings band and a strong turnout for its annual FFA-4H auction. The popular sale had 138 sellers, up from 127 in 2020 when it was the only fair event conducted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The four-day attendance for the fair was 13,893, which is close to what the fair has averaged for the past five years, Gover-Shaw said. The total is particularly noteworthy considering there was no carnival at the fair because Cascade Amusements, a longtime provider of rides and games at the Union County Fair, went out of business. Cascade Amusements had provided rides at the fair for at least a decade.
Gover-Shaw said she hopes to get another carnival company to come in next year but she said it will be difficult. She said the number of companies providing carnivals is declining and those now operating have few openings.
The fair manager said she plans to try to get the carnival rides back, though, since they are so popular with older children.
Gover-Shaw said the expanded inflatables play station the fair had to help make up for the loss of the carnival was very popular among younger children, and many parents and grandparents told her the attraction was a hit with children.
“They said they absolutely loved it,” she said.
The fair’s entertainment lineup also helped make up for the loss of carnival rides. It included many local groups and performers in addition to the Wasteland Kings and several from outside the region, including Too Slim and the Tail Draggers of Spokane, Washington. Gover-Shaw credits their presence to the work of Scott Arnson, the fair’s entertainment director.
Arnson, who is paid by the fair to work on its sound system, volunteers his time to work as the entertainment coordinator.
Many other features that helped bolster the fair included horse riding and a bungee jumping station, food vendors and FFA and 4-H competition.
Gover-Shaw said it was critical to have a fair this year after the 2020 fair was canceled, except for the FFA-4-H auction, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was important for people to see that the Union County Fair is alive again,” she said.
Gover-Shaw said the enormous amount of help provided by fair board members and community volunteers are the reason the fair was a success.
“We have an amazing team,” she said.
The success of this year’s fair, Gover-Shaw said, will help build momentum for 2022, which will mark the fair’s 150th year.
“We want to make it a huge, huge celebration,” she said.
A lot of work must be done before this can occur, but the fair manager is confident that with help from the community, an unforgettable fair will be put on.
“We want to knock people’s socks off so they will continue coming back,” Gover-Shaw said.
