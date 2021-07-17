LA GRANDE — It’s fire season, which means firefighters and crews from across the Pacific Northwest are doing their part to limit the damage.
The La Grande and Union Interagency hotshot crews recently helped with two wildfires in the Umatilla National Forest. The Union crew fought fires at the Green Ridge Fire and the La Grande crew assisted at the Lick Creek Fire, which was formerly referred to as the Dry Gulch Fire. Both crews served 14-day assignments in Southeastern Washington and returned for a two-day rest on Thursday, July 14, before being assigned back to the field.
“The primary purpose of the hotshot crews is to provide support for larger incidents, rather than an initial attack resource,” said Acacia Probert, public affairs specialist for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
Lick Creek Fire
The hotshot crews are national resources that operate through the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. The 20-person crews are not considered initial attack resources — instead they focus on providing service to regional and national incidents that require large-scale containment efforts.
The La Grande Interagency Hotshot Crew was one of 15 crews attempting to extinguish the Lick Creek Fire that began on July 7. The lightning-sparked fire as of July 16 extends over 60,000 acres in the Pomeroy Ranger District of Southeastern Washington and is 30% contained.
More than 600 total personnel are involved in the efforts to contain the Lick Creek Fire. InciWeb, an interagency all-risk incident information management system, estimates the fire will be fully contained by Sept. 1. Timber, grass and litter are the main sources of fuel for the wildfire.
Green Ridge Fire covers 500 acres
The Union Interagency Hotshot Crew aided the containment efforts at the Green Ridge Fire, burning approximately 30 miles east of Walla Walla and only about 20 miles southwest of the Lick Creek Fire. The Union hotshots were one of 10 crews working on the fire and part of the 237 total personnel at the site.
The Green Ridge Fire as of July 15 was 15% contained and encompassed more than 500 acres. Similar to the Lick Creek Fire, the wildfire in Green Ridge was ignited by a lightning strike on July 7 and is experiencing increased fire behavior due to the dry conditions. InciWeb predicts the fire will be contained by Aug. 31, with efforts currently aimed at creating a control line to the east.
Recovery time short for firefighters
Following the brief rest period, both Union County hotshot crews will be relocated to new 14-day assignments. Each team completes upward of 20 fire assignments per fire season, involving about 80 days of service.
The National Interagency Hotshot Crews agency and the Pacific Northwest regional office will determine the next assignment for the two crews based on areas with the most need. According to Probert, it is likely that both teams will remain working on wildfires in Oregon and Washington until more relief is supplied and the overall acreage of wildfires decreases in the region.
Local dispatch helps coordinate efforts
The Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 9 is another crew dispatched out of the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center and contributing to the regional wildfire containment effort. The 58-person team is centered in La Grande, but its members come from a variety of other areas.
Team 9 is currently helping to extinguish the Jack Fire near Jack Creek along Highway 138 East in Southwestern Oregon. The wildfire was first reported on July 5 and as of July 16 had extended to more than 15,000 acres. The fire was 25% contained July 16 and InciWeb predicts the wildfire to be contained by Aug. 15.
Incident Commander Type 2 Brian Goff leads the team as regional crews come in for backup support. Like the hotshot crews, the Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 9 operates on 14-day assignments in areas that need the most assistance.
The Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center also dispatches several Washington fire engines in the Umatilla National Forest that are assisting at the Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon. The largest burning wildfire in the nation on July 16, the Bootleg Fire has extended over 235,000 acres. The fire is 7% contained and nearly 2,000 personnel are working the blaze.
