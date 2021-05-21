210522_lgo_local_graduation
UNION COUNTY — The poll results caught La Grande High School Principal Brett Baxter by surprise.
LHS’s seniors were recently asked via a survey what type of graduation ceremony they would like.The vast majority indicated they wanted a traditional one in their gym, Baxter said.
The students’ wishes will be granted at 10 a.m. June 5 when a traditional graduation ceremony will start in their school’s gym. The commencement ceremony will be possible because of Union County’s falling COVID-19 infection rates, which put it in the moderate risk category, meaning small crowds can gather in gyms.
A year ago commencement ceremonies in gyms were not allowed in Union County because of higher infection rates and more stringent state COVID-19 safety restrictions. This forced all Union County high schools to conduct vehicle-centric graduation ceremonies. LHS conducted a drive through commencement, one in which students were presented their diplomas in vehicles with their families in a pageantry-filled atmosphere.
Baxter said that the drive-thru graduation went so well he anticipated many of this year’s seniors to request a a similar one.
“I totally expected it,’’ Baxter said.
Instead LHS’s seniors opted for tradition. One reason may be the seniors’ desire to be in one place at the same time. Baxter said some seniors have noted they have never been together at any point of the 2020-21 school year.
About 150 students will be graduating and each will be allotted five tickets they can give to family and friends. Only those with tickets can attend.
Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Powder Valley and Union high schools will also have more traditional graduation ceremonies this spring. Elgin High School will kickoff public school commencement activities in Union County with a graduation ceremony on May 26. The ceremony will run fro 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. on EHS’s football field. About 30 EHS students will receive diplomas at the ceremony.
Imbler High School’s graduation will follow on May 28. IHS’s commencement will start at 5 p.m. in IHS’s gym. The number of people who can be in the gym, which has a capacity of 875, will be limited to 200, said IHS Principal Mike Mills. Imbler’s 20 graduating seniors will each receive 10 tickets they can give to family and friends. Only those with tickets will be able to attend.
Next on the commencement docket is Cove High School’s graduation, set to start at 11 a.m. on May 29 the school’s football field. Everything about the ceremony will be traditional except its outdoor setting. A year ago seniors attended graduation in vehicles at CHS’s football field and were awarded diplomas after stepping outside.
Cove School District Superintendent Earl Pettit said this year’s’ more traditional graduation will continue a trend toward normalcy in his district.
“This is reflecting that, I am pretty excited,’’ Pettit said.
The final day for Union County public high school graduations will be June 5 when Powder Valley and Union high schools will conduct commencement exercises in addition to La Grande High School.
Union High School’s graduation will start at 10 a.m. at the football field of its athletic complex. Carter Wells, Union’s school district superintendent, said the reason commencement will not be conducted in UHS’s gym is that major renovation work is being conducted there. Tents have been rented for the graduation ceremony to protect those attending if there is rain, Wells said.
Powder Valley High School’s graduation starts at 1 p.m. June 5 in its old gym, where all commencement activities are to be conducted.
A year ago many were conducted at La Grande Drive In where students in vehicles with their families, viewed recorded presentations by speakers and more. Diplomas were later awarded in Powder Valley School’s new gym in individual ceremonies in which graduates received diplomas with family members present.
North Powder School Superintendent Lance Dixon said this year’s ceremony will be much simpler since it will all be in one place on the same day. Dixon is delighted that this year’s graduation will be more traditional.
“I’m ecstatic to get back to some normalcy,’’ Dixon said.
