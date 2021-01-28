UNION COUNTY — The COVID-19 pandemic is not proving to be an albatross overall for Union County high schools in terms of graduation rates, according to the Oregon Department of Education.
The ODE’s annual graduation report of Jan. 21 paints a bright picture for Union County high schools. It indicates graduation rates for 2019-20 increased or were at 100% in four of its six public high schools and above the state average in all six districts.
Leading the way are Powder Valley and Union high schools, which each had 100% graduation rates. Powder Valley’s rate was perfect for the second year in a row.
“We are extremely proud,” said North Powder School District Superintendent Lance Dixon.
Union School District Superintendent Carter Wells said the Union High School’s perfect graduation rate reflects tireless diligence by his staff.
“Our teachers work before and after school with students who need assistance to make sure that they understand the content being taught in class,” Wells said. “They make sure our students make it to the finish line.”
La Grande High School had the biggest increase among Union County’s high schools, jumping 9.5% to 89.4%. LHS Principal Brett Baxter said the increase was due to his staff’s laser focus on helping students get to commencement.
“This just shows that we never give up,” Baxter said. “We pull out all the stops.”
So many opportunities for help are available to LHS students that Baxter said for a student not to receive a diploma, one almost has “to choose not to graduate.”
The principal said at the end of the 2019-20 school year, LHS had seven seniors who had not met graduation requirements. Four of those students completed their necessary course work by the August deadline, allowing them to be counted as 2020 graduates by the state. The other three are now completing their graduation requirements.
Elgin High School’s graduation rate also is up, bounding from 75% in 2018-19 to 82.8% in 2019-20. Elgin School District Superintendent Dianne Greif credited the increase to the ability of her staff members to focus on helping students finish graduation requirements despite the enormous distractions the COVID-19 pandemic caused. The state required all Oregon school districts to provide only online instruction the final three months of the 2019-20 school year due to the public health crisis.
“Our staff stayed on top of it,” Greif said.
Graduation rates in the Cove and Imbler school districts were down from 2018-19 but still topped the state average of 82.6%. Imbler High School had a graduation rate of 85.7%, down from 100% in 2018-19, and Cove High School had a rate of 84.2%, down from 93.1% the year before.
Cove School District Superintendent Earl Pettit said Cove’s status as a charter school district sometimes hurts it in terms of graduation rates. Charter school districts must accept all students who transfer in from other districts if it has room for them. This means, for example, Cove may be more likely to get a student transferring in his or her junior year who has earned limited credits, greatly reducing their chance of graduating their senior year. Pettit said when this happens students may be put on a program allowing them to graduate as fifth-year seniors.
“We put them on a different track,” he said.
Statewide graduation rates at Oregon’s public high schools rose 2.6% from 2018-19, according to an InterMountain Education Service District press release. A factor that may have increased graduation rates in 2020 was the state’s waiver of its requirement that students pass essential skills tests for math, reading and writing. The state waived the requirement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baxter said his school has never had students not graduate because they could not pass the essential skills tests. However, he said the need to pass these tests has made it harder for students to graduate in previous years because they were often concentrating more on the exams than on completing classes needed to earn a diploma.
“The waiver took pressure off students,” Baxter said, “and allowed them to focus on their school work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.