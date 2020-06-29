UNION COUNTY — The Oregon Department of Transportation is starting its work updating sidewalk curb ramps throughout Union County for cities to improve safety and bring the sidewalks up to Americans with Disability Act standards.
Residents of La Grande, Island City, Cove, Imbler and Elgin can expect to see construction starting this fall through the next year.
La Grande has 15 curbs that will be revamped, while Island City’s project includes 44 curb ramps along Highway 82 with several at the intersection of Walton Road. The majority will be on West First Street and North McAlister Road.
Imbler’s 34 curb upgrades will be along Ruckman Avenue starting at Hull Lane and ending just before Striker Lane.
Elgin has 100 ramps on the Hells Canyon Scenic Byway, Albany Street and Division Street.
Cove’s project will repair 24 ramps along Main Street and at the southwest corner of Jasper and Foster streets.
The sidewalk curb ramp update is a federally funded project that will cost about $5.8 million.
ODOT is in the process of designing the curb ramps and selecting a contractor. Once that’s done, project manager Bryan Strasser said, a complete time table for how long construction will take at each intersection will be available.
During construction, ramps will be unavailable to pedestrians and alternative ADA accessible pedestrian ramps will be designated for use. Up to six ramps will be worked on at a time.
A virtual open house is available until July 22 on the ODOT website, where maps of exact locations for each city are available and the public can submit comments.
