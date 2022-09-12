LA GRANDE — Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers denied a motion for release of a La Grande man accused in a hit-and-run death last month
Elijah Ward was arrested on Aug. 16 in connection with the hit-and-run death of Maison Andrew. The Union County Grand Jury indicted Ward on one count each of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person and driving under the influence of intoxicants. The first three charges are felony level offenses.
Ward told police that he had been drinking the night of Aug. 13 and that he continued driving after seeing a dark shadow and hearing a thump on his car. In statements during his interview, Ward said he thought it could have been a garbage can, tree branch or something thrown at his car.
La Grande attorney Rick Dall was appointed as Ward’s counsel by the court. In early September, Dall submitted a motion for release — requesting bail be reduced to $25,000 or that Ward be released without bail to a third-party or on written promise to return to court.
Powers denied the release request and kept bail at $50,000.
Ward is scheduled to appear in court for a settlement conference on Sept. 14.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.