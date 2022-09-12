La Grande police
LA GRANDE — Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers denied a motion for release of a La Grande man accused in a hit-and-run death last month 

Elijah Ward was arrested on Aug. 16 in connection with the hit-and-run death of Maison Andrew. The Union County Grand Jury indicted Ward on one count each of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person and driving under the influence of intoxicants. The first three charges are felony level offenses.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

