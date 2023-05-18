Flames engulf buildings as a wildfire ravages the central Oregon town of Talent near Medford late Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Two months later, U.S. officials released a plan for removing or changing vegetation over a huge swath of the U.S. West to mitigate devastating wildfires.
Union County received a $76,800 Community Wildfire Risk Reduction grant from the Oregon State Fire Marshal in the spring of 2023. The county plans to use part of the funding to analyze and revise the Union County Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which was last updated in 2016.
Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock/TownNews Content Exchange
Kevin Jantzer/Contributed Photo
Smoke rises from the Double Creek Fire as a masticator works on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
LA GRANDE — Both Union County and the city of La Grande will be getting a boost to its firefighting capabilities thanks to grants from the Oregon State Fire Marshal.
The La Grande Fire Department received funding through the 2023 Oregon Fire Service Capacity Program for one firefighter. City officials are looking to budget for three new firefighters during the upcoming budget cycle for fiscal year 2023-24, bringing the crew up to 18 firefighters. This grant will partially fund one of the three positions over the course of three years, La Grande Fire Chief Emmitt Cornford said.
