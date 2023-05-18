LA GRANDE — Both Union County and the city of La Grande will be getting a boost to its firefighting capabilities thanks to grants from the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

The La Grande Fire Department received funding through the 2023 Oregon Fire Service Capacity Program for one firefighter. City officials are looking to budget for three new firefighters during the upcoming budget cycle for fiscal year 2023-24, bringing the crew up to 18 firefighters. This grant will partially fund one of the three positions over the course of three years, La Grande Fire Chief Emmitt Cornford said.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

