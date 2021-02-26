LA GRANDE — Union County is set to reopen three offices it has kept closed the past three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Union County assessor, clerk and planning offices all will welcome the public back in the Chaplin Building, 1001 Fourth St., La Grande, starting the morning of Monday, March 1. The three offices will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and the clerk’s office will be open as well on Fridays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The offices will close on weekdays for lunch noon to 1 p.m.
The closure is ending because Union County moved out of Oregon’s extreme risk category for COVID-19 to moderate, which went into effect Friday, Feb. 26. Union County Clerk Robin Church said she is delighted for the change.
“I’m excited to be open to the public again,” Church said.
She said she appreciates how patient and understanding people have been while her office has been closed to the public, forcing its staff to do their work via phone and electronically.
“People have been very good,” Church said.
The Union County Clerk’s office closed last summer to the public and then reopened Sept. 1 so it could better handle matters related to the then upcoming November 2020 general election. The clerk’s office closed again Nov. 18 by order of the state. The planning and assessor offices have been closed since the summer of 2020.
Church said everyone coming into the Chaplin Building older than 5 will be required to wear masks.
“If you refuse to wear a mask, don’t come. Call and someone will meet you outside of our building to help you take care of business,” Church said.
COVID-19 restrictions limit occupancy to just three people at one time, including children, in the lobbies of the offices. The planning and assessor offices share a lobby while the county clerk’s office has its own.
Church said individuals coming to the clerk’s office to purchase a marriage license must schedule an appointment and limit their visit to 30 minutes. They will need to have all of their information ready plus photo identification and a payment of $50 with them.
People applying for a passport at the clerk’s office also much make an appointment and limit their visit to 30 minutes and bring all their necessary materials and information, including birth certificate and valid identification, according to a Union County press release. The county will accept one check for the processing fee and one for each application. Passport applicants also must have their application form completed at the time of their appointment.
“You will not be allowed to fill out forms at our counter,” Church said.
Passport applicants who are not ready will need to make another appointment and come back.
The Union County Clerk’s public resource room also will be open for limited use starting March 1 with a limit of three people at time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.