LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Forestry’s decision to pull back and revise its wildfire risk map, was a wise move, according to a number of Union County officials.
“It was a step which had to be taken. They needed to start over again," said Donna Beverage, a member of the Union County Board of Commissioners, of the decision announced on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Created with help from Oregon State University, the Oregon Wildfire Risk Explorer map was part of a state push to protect Oregonians against wildfires. The map showed the wildfire risk of 2 million tax lots across the state, categorizing them in five categories: no, low, moderate, high or extreme risk. About 80,000 property owners were found to be in high or extreme risk areas, and received letters from the Forestry Department telling them that they could be subject to fire-resistant building codes that are being developed.
The map created backlash during its brief existence. Many people argued that it incorrectly listed homeowners in high risk areas when they may not have been in part because they were not given credit for taking steps to make their homes fire resistant. Others complained that the map resulted in insurance companies raising premiums significantly and lowering property value.
Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes is glad the decision to revise the map was made.
I’m glad that they are going to revisit it,’’ he said.
The commissioner said Union County has received assurances from the state that local input will be taken the second-time around. Anderes said that little if any local input was taken when the first risk map was being created.
Anderes said he hopes that Union County Planner Scott Hartell and Emergency Service Manager Nick Vora will be given an opportunity to be involved in the process of creating the Union County portion of the map. Anderes said their firsthand understanding of the fire risk in Union County and land-use planning would be a big help in the map creation process.
The map was part of a $220 million bill — Senate Bill 762 — passed last year to prepare Oregon for worsening, climate change-fueled wildfires.
“The bill was supposed to be helpful but it has not been so far," said Union County Commissioner Matt Scarfo, who added the intent of SB 762 was to reduce fire risk but it has not so far had that impact.
“Raising insurance rates and lowering property values does not reduce fire risk," he said.
Vora said the intent of the bill was good, but the problems it has caused were not expected.
“There have been unintended consequences," he said.
The refinements that will be made to the new fire risk map will incorporate feedback from more than 2,000 Oregonians received during the recent in-person and online meetings with people around the state, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry’s website.
The department has not set a timetable for the revisions, according to the website, because it wants to allow for plenty of time to get input from the public.
Oregon State Forester Cal Mukumoto said in a statement his agency got specific feedback from 2,000 residents about problems with the risk designations that were assigned by the Oregon Explorer project and said climate scientists would refine the map and reissue a new version at a later date.
“While we met the bill’s initial deadline for delivering on the map, there wasn’t enough time to allow for the type of local outreach and engagement that people wanted, needed and deserved,” Oregon State Forester Cal Mukumoto said in a statement. “We know how important it is to get this right.”
