The state of Oregon has withdrawn a map showing the fire risk of individual land parcels, drawing the praise of Union County officials who said it was a step that had to be taken.

 Andrew Cutler/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Forestry’s decision to pull back and revise its wildfire risk map, was a wise move, according to a number of Union County officials.

“It was a step which had to be taken. They needed to start over again," said Donna Beverage, a member of the Union County Board of Commissioners, of the decision announced on Thursday, Aug. 4.

