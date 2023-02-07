LA GRANDE — The Elgin Opera House and hq in La Grande may soon be able to put the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic further in the rearview mirror.
Legislation has been introduced that would provide the two Union County venues, a total of $69,633 in funding to help them recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Getting all the way back has been a challenge," Kathy Bonney, executive assistant of the Friends of the Opera House, said.
The Elgin Opera House would receive $61,013 and hq, a media studio and live event venue where the annual Eastern Oregon Film Festival is based, would received $8,620 via House Bill 2459.
The money is part of $10.7 million that will be given to 77 small independent venues in Oregon. All 77 are closely linked to the arts. The bill would also provide a total of $11.8 million to seven “major’’ venues connected to the arts, including the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, which would receive $5.1 million, the Oregon Symphony, which would be awarded $1.8 million, and the High Desert Museum near Bend, which would receive $759,500.
To qualify for funding from HB 2459 organizations must demonstrate that at any time between the 2020 and 2023 that they experienced a significant loss of earned revenue because of statewide mandates or guidance of the Oregon Health Authority, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the wording of HB 2459.
The Elgin Opera House was among those hit hard by the pandemic for it was closed a total of 20 months in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Bonney wrote a letter to the Oregon Legislature on behalf of the Friends of the Opera House, describing the challenges COVID-19 posed and asking for support of HB 2459.
She wrote that the Elgin Opera House’s programs were thriving in 2019 with record attendance, successful camps and studio classes. The Elgin Opera House was producing three or four main stage and three to four small stage productions per year with casts of between 15 to 60 actors. Each show ran three to four weeks and brought in audiences of 150 for the small stage and 750 for the main stage each weekend.
“We had become a regional entertainment draw," Bonney wrote.
Then, COVID-19 turned the world upside down.
“The pandemic stopped the momentum of our brand and it was like starting over. We are hopeful that 2023 sees us reach the levels of participation that we enjoyed in 2019," Bonney wrote.
When the Elgin Opera House, Bonney said, returns to its 2019 status, Union County will be a better place.
“When we do better, the community does better," Bonney said.
She explained that the Elgin Opera House attracts many nonresidents from outside the area for its productions. Opera house statistic indicate that 60% of the people coming to Elgin Opera House shows are from outside Union County. These are visitors, Bonney said, who eat at local restaurants, purchase fuel and make other expenditures boosting the local economy.
She is confident that the opera house will regain its former foothold.
“The Friends of the Opera House and all of our actors and audiences have a resilient spirit. We will continue to bring quality, family friendly entertainment to Northeast Oregon in the true tradition of the pioneers that settled this area," Bonney said.
Other Northeast Oregon venues that would also receive funding from HB 2459 include the OK Theater in Enterprise, which would be provided $18,987.
HB 2459 was introduced into the Legislature by Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland. It is now in the House Committee on Economic Development and Small Business.
Funding for HB 2459, if passed by the Legislature, would be sent to the Oregon Business Development Department which would distribute it.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.