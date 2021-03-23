LA GRANDE — The Union County Planning Commission has recommended the board of commissioners deny the application for a rock quarry off Robbs Hill Road about a mile from Perry.
The planning commission met via telephone conference Monday, March 22, to continue deliberating the application for the 250-plus acre quarry on the property of James Smejkal of Banks. The commission took no new testimony and made swift work of the proposal.
Commissioner Pete Caldwell made a motion to recommend denial of the application to the county board. He said he based his motion on the report from county Planning Director Scott Hartell, who found the application was deficient in several areas. Commissioner Joe Kresse seconded the motion.
There was no debate, and Caldwell, Kresse and fellow planning Commissioners Mat Barber and Joel Hasse voted in favor of the denial. Commissioner Chuck Sarrett recused himself, stating a possible conflict of interest.
The 4-0 vote means the recommendation lands before the county board on April 7.
Look for a fuller report detailing Hartell’s objections in Thursday’s edition of The Observer.
