UNION COUNTY — Every two years the Union County Republicans Central Committee elects a new group of officers for the organization. For the 2020-2022 term, Alex McHaddad will serve as the chair for the political action committee, taking over the role from Laura Eckstein, who will instead serve as an alternative delegate.
"I want the party to focus on helping elected officials build relationships with their constituents and be more active promoting policies and legislation that will benefit the community," McHaddad said.
The Union County Republicans supported McHaddad in his recent campaign for La Grande mayor. He said the purpose of the committee is to support the election of candidates nominated or endorsed by local conservatives at all levels of government, through fundraising and field organizing, and to help those candidates, once elected, uphold promises to the constituents.
"People often get involved because they see problems in the community and want to make changes at the local level," McHaddad said, "either by supporting candidates committed to fixing the problems or supporting policies that address problems."
McHadded said there has been a major realignment in the region's political establishment, with Union County electing a Republican sheriff and with a Republican-supported majority on the La Grande City Council.
Although the sheriff and council positions are nonpartisan, the committee openly voiced support of specific candidates in the recent elections. For city council, the group endorsed John Bozarth and David Glabe, who won, in addition to Denise Wheeler, whose campaign was not successful.
Other 2020-2022 board members include Nathan Smutz as vice chair, Sharon Cheney and Michelle Duffy as secretaries, and Mike Burton and Fred Hawkins as alternative delegates.
