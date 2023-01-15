An ambulance drives up to Grande Ronde Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in La Grande. The Center for Human Development Public Health team reported that both flu and respiratory syncytial virus infections are declining across the county. Grande Ronde Hospital has also seen a decline in emergency room visits and hospitalizations related to the flu and RSV, according to Mardi Ford, the hospital’s public information officer.
UNION COUNTY — While two of the three “tripledemic” respiratory viruses are on the decline in Union County, the third is once more on the rise.
The Center for Human Development Public Health team reported that both flu and respiratory syncytial virus infections are declining across the county. Grande Ronde Hospital has also seen a decline in emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to the flu and RSV, according to Mardi Ford, the hospital’s public information officer.
“We have been consistently seeing testing results numbers for positive cases of RSV, Influenza and COVID decline,” she said.
The hospital experienced an uptick in both emergency room visits and hospitalizations starting at the end of November. This was due to a surge in RSV infections that started around Thanksgiving followed by a surge in flu cases about two weeks later. Ford said the Incident Command System, which was activated on Nov. 15 to prepare and combat the surge, has since been deactivated.
While the hospital has seen a decline in all three of the viruses, CHD has seen a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Union County and expects to see cases continue to climb given the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant XBB.1.5. This variant is on its way to become the predominant subvariant across the state, according to the Oregon Government.
The new variant appears to be the most transmissible variant to date, CHD reported, but it does not appear to be more harmful than other variants.
As a whole, respiratory illnesses pose a greater risk to people with underlying health conditions as they are more likely to get severely sick or require hospitalization, according to CHD’s public health team.
The bivalent COVID-19 booster appears to be very effective at protecting against severe illness with both the XBB.1.5 variant and other COVID-19, according to CHD’s public health team.
“As always, we continue to encourage taking preventative measures in order to minimize exposure and risk for the health and safety of us all. Masking, social distancing, and getting vaccinated are tools for minimizing the spread of respiratory virus and severity of the illness,” the public health team said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.