UNION COUNTY — The local coalition against youth drug use secured five more years of grant funding to further its mission in Union County.
The Union County Safe Communities Coalition (UCSCC) was officially awarded the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act grant on Wednesday, June 30, to secure $250 thousand in funding over the next five years. The coalition was one of 65 awardees across the country to receive the grant and will receive $50 thousand each year over the next five years.
“I’m very excited,” Coalition Coordinator Marce Martin said. “The ultimate goal is having our youth understand the dangers.”
The UCSCC operates with the goal of preventing opioid, methamphetamine and prescription drug use among kids age 12 to 18 in Union County. Founded in 2010, the coalition is composed of members of the school districts, local businesses, hospital workers, county and city governments, city police and sheriff’s office members, faith organizations, youth groups and parents.
The grant stems all the way from D.C., with the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) designating the grant to organizations across the country.
“This funding will help support the Biden-Harris Administration’s mission to expand evidence-based prevention, treatment and harm reduction services by providing our local partners in La Grande, Oregon with the resources they need to reduce youth substance abuse,” ONDCP Acting Director Regina Labelle said in the organization’s press release.
The UCSCC is framed primarily by the Drug Free Communities (DFC) grant, which was first awarded to the coalition in 2011. That ten-year grant is set to end in September 2021 or September 2022 depending on the possibility of a one-year extension.
“They were concerned they wouldn’t have funding, so I’m very excited that they’re able to continue educating youth on the dangers of drug use,” Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage said.
The CARA grant serves as an enhancement grant though the DFC and operates with the mission of helping local organizations limit drug misuse through engaging diverse sectors of the community.
The grant was first passed by the Senate in 2016 under the Obama administration and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention manages the funding and chooses the awardees. The UCSCC received the grant in its first time ever applying.
“I was super happy to see [Martin] apply for and receive the grant,” Beverage said.
According to Martin, the additional funding will allow the UCSCC to continue its operations and enhance growth in membership and outreach in the community. An example of a typical UCSCC event was the workshop on substance use and inebriated driving trends hosted by Jermaine Galloway at La Grande High School on Friday, June 26. Known as “Tall Cop,” Galloway spoke with law enforcement and the general public regarding trends in drunk driving and drug abuse. Martin and the coalition aim to bring in speakers and education opportunities, like the Galloway workshop, throughout the year to youth across the county.
“There's a higher likelihood that the younger that you are that you use drugs the first time, the more chances that you're going to have a drug problem throughout your entire life,” Martin said.
UCSCC will also use its funding toward sending coalition members to conferences and provide proper training. The coalition is also preparing for the Drug Free Run on Saturday, August 21, at Mount Emily Recreation Area. The coalition also hosts monthly movie nights at Pioneer Park and Cook Memorial Library.
“There’s so much that we can do, whether it’s events or advocacy, as long as it falls under our framework,” Martin said.
The coalition’s action plan includes this year’s three main goals of reducing availability, increasing protective factors to build youth resilience and increasing community awareness. One aspect of that plan is promoting drug disposal boxes, which are currently available at four locations in La Grande. Martin hopes that in the future, the UCSCC can implement more of these disposal areas across all of Union County.
“That’s going to be a major focus in promoting education, proper safety and medical disposal,” Martin said. “We want to work with providers too in educating them and partnering with us.”
The UCSCC hopes to continue hosting drug education and self-advocacy activities in Union County, while growing more partnerships in the community.
“The ultimate goal is to see those drug rates go down and help kids build skills, feel more confident, engage in the community and do healthy things,” Martin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.