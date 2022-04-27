LA GRANDE — The Union County Safe Communities Coalition is set to host a town hall regarding awareness of the local opioid crisis and other harmful substance abuse.
Law enforcement, experts and medical professionals will be discussing growing concerns over local abuse of opioids, fentanyl, mental health and substance abuse. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the La Grande High School auditorium on Thursday, April 28.
The meeting is aimed at engaging community concerns and raising awareness for local substance abuse trends, focusing on how the issue affects kids and families in Union County.
According to the Union County Safe Communities Coalition, the Union County 911 Dispatch Center received 45 calls related to drug overdose throughout 2021. In just the first two months of 2022, 18 calls have come in related to drug overdoses. In the organization’s press release, La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell noted that Union County is on pace to receive over 100 calls for drug overdose in 2022, emphasizing the open dialogue as a means to slow the trend.
The public meeting will include three speakers followed by a panel of professionals discussing the trends. Boise County School Resource Officer Deputy David Gomez, Substance Use Disorder Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Dale McQueeney and Substance Use Disorder Case Manager Lisa Whipple will speak at the event. The panel will include Bell, McQueeney, Whipple, Grande Ronde Hospital Emergency Medical Specialist Stephen McIlmoil and Oregon State Police East Region Captain Daniel Conner.
Those interested in attending the event can attend free of charge. More information on the town hall can be found at the Union County Safe Communities Coalition at 541-963-1068.
