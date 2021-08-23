UNION COUNTY — It has been a tumultuous end to the summer for the county’s school boards.
Following a statewide mask mandate from Gov. Kate Brown in late July, school boards in the area faced mixed reviews from parents and staff. On top of the mask mandate, Brown announced Thursday, Aug. 19, that teachers and staff will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 18.
School boards in the county all expressed the notion that their backs are against the wall, with potential repercussions coming from not following the recent mandates. Violation of the mask mandate can result in a $500 fine per student not wearing a mask, while teachers who do not enforce the protocol can lose their teaching license.
The La Grande School Board was one of the first to meet and discuss the mandates, drawing a crowd of several hundred at the Central Elementary School gymnasium on Aug. 4. With a large outcry from community members, the La Grande School Board decision preceded a number of tense meetings across the county.
Among all the school districts, the potential for teachers losing their jobs was a major concern. North Powder School District Superintendent Lance Dixon noted that the district’s decision was based heavily on being conscientious toward the jobs of teachers. He noted that upward of 90% of the teachers in North Powder School District are already vaccinated. As far as mask mandates go, Dixon plans to meet once a month to look at the back-to-school plan and make any changes necessary as COVID-19 numbers fluctuate.
Elgin Superintendent Dianne Greif echoed a similar sentiment, noting that their plans are subject to change based on state mandates. Elgin is moving forward with the district’s plan to require masks this school year, but Greif was uncertain if the new vaccine mandate will impact the protocols in the future.
Cove School District Superintendent Earl Pettit noted that the district’s efforts to continue in-person schooling last year has made it easier for students and parents to get behind the mandates this year. Pettit emphasized that Cove’s decision was made on a local basis, and that the in-person learning experience is the district’s the top priority.
Pettit also stated there was outcry against the mandates this past year, which the district plans to deal with by working with the families to come up with a solution. The superintendent is confident that the biggest battles were fought last year and that the school community will come together to keep the focus on the kids and their education.
Union and Imbler school districts both decided to move forward with the state’s mask mandate amid mixed feedback from parents and community members. Imbler Superintendent Doug Hislop gave a number of suggestions to avoid mask usage to appease the community’s reaction, but ultimately the school board chose to require masks.
The mindset among school board members and teachers is a feeling of being between a rock and a hard place. Even with several board members voicing their own personal opposition to the mandate, following the state’s mask mandate is unavoidable, and the repercussions could prove detrimental to the school districts.
With school set to start in the coming weeks, the COVID-19 numbers across the country will continue to play a part in how the county’s students receive their education.
