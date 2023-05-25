Dr. Tracy Epperson, a psychiatrist with Grande Ronde Hospital’s Behavioral Health Clinic, said she sees eight patients per day. The workload, Epperson said, "is not easy to keep up with at all because a lot of my patients are new. My caseload has dramatically increased, and we are still seeing a steady climb in patient referrals, so the need (for mental health resources) is still increasing. The need and total caseload has exploded."
LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital’s Behavioral Health Clinic recently received 110 referrals in just one week, a number that suggests both the shortage of mental health resources in the county and an increase in the demand for mental health services since the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's a number that also reflects a statewide trend. In 2022, a report prepared by Oregon Health & Science University for the Oregon Health Authority found that Oregon ranks fourth in the United States for a lack of accessibility to mental health services and providers.
