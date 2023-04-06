Baum Industrial Park land for sale
Buy Now

A sign in 2016 announces land available to purchase at Union County's 60-acre Baum Industrial Park outside of La Grande. According to the Union County Board of Commissioners, at that time more than 40 acres of space was for sale. In 2023, only 5 acres of land are left.

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — Union County has a potential problem, one that is an indication of local economic strength.

Union County is facing the possibility it could run out of space where new businesses and industries can start up or expand. The main reason for the issue is Baum Industrial Park, 62500 Commerce Road, La Grande, is almost full. The 60-acre industrial park now has just 5 acres of land left, a marked contrast from seven years ago when it had more than 40 acres of space available, according to Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage.

