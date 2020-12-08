LA GRANDE — Union County residents have a two-for-one opportunity.
They have the chance to enjoy a tasty Christmas meal and help people in need at the same time.
The food service program at the Union County Senior Center, which is part of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, is set to again provide grab-and-go Christmas dinners for families of four. The meals, which cost $35.
The dinners include tender beef, horseradish, potato casserole, Harvard beets, rolls and Christmas cobbler. Those purchasing dinners also will be able to buy extra items, including cookies, cinnamon rolls and cheesecake.
The deadline for signing up for the senior center’s Christmas dinners is Dec. 18. Forms are available at the Union County Senior Center.
The meals will be available for pickup between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande.
All proceeds from the dinners will go to Union County Senior Center programs, which help those in need, including Meals on Wheels. The program relies on volunteer drivers to serve meals each day to homebound residents. The need for Meals on Wheels locally has increased significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The program served between 60 and 70 people a day before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March and now provides meals to between 95 and 110 people a day, said Sydney Gleeson, the Union County Senior Center’s food service manager.
Gleeson said there is a greater need for Meals on Wheels today in part because many seniors are reluctant to leave home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Seniors are more at risk if they contract the virus than are younger people. Gleeson said the welfare of those receiving Meals on Wheels is on the forefront of the minds of the Union County Senior Center’s staff.
“We often call them asking them to see if we can help them get groceries, medication or transportation,” Gleeson said.
The senior center’s food service program recently conducted its annual sale of Thanksgiving dinners. Proceeds went to the senior center, just as the proceeds from the Christmas dinners will. Gleeson said a number of people bought meals not only for their families but also for those who could not afford the dinners. This allowed about 25 of the Thanksgiving meals to be given to families in need.
Gleeson said this reflects the giving nature of the people of the Grande Ronde Valley.
“Our community is so supportive. It is amazing,” she said.
The Christmas dinners will be made from scratch, as are almost all of the food the staff at the senior center prepares. Gleeson said the Union County Senior Center is one of the few community centers in Oregon that prepares its food in this way.
“Food made from scratch tastes fresher,” Gleeson said.
For additional information call 541-963-7532.
