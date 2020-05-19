LA GRANDE — Union County Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen is gaining ground to hold on to a second-place finish on Election Night and face a runoff with Cody Bowen, who maintains a firm lead.
Bowen has 3,615 votes or almost 41% of the total. Rasmussen trails with 2,351 votes or more than 26.5% of the total.
Bowen said he was excited to be the top candidate in the primary. While he said he doesn't like to be politics in this position, he is ready to finish what he started and win the election and be next sheriff.
"I put a lot of time and effort into being seen and available for the community," Bowen said. "The biggest thing that led to success is that I spoke from the heart and was honest and transparent."
Rasmussen gained ground throughout the evening on Bill Miller, who has 2,210 votes or just shy of 25%.
Shane Rollins of Cove has 664 votes or 7.5%
"It was a good race, there were a lot of good candidates out there," Rollins said. "I hope whoever does win hears what the people out there have to say and see there is a need out there that isn't being met."
Enough ballots remain to swing Miller into the second place slot, but no candidate will win more than 50% of the vote, thus forcing a runoff in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.