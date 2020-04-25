UNION COUNTY — Four men are vying to be the next sheriff of Union County.
Boyd Rasmussen has held the role for four terms and seeks a fifth. He has persuaded voters time and again, but this may be the toughest election he has faced.
Two men he knows want him out of office.
Bill Miller has a lengthy law enforcement career and worked as a sergeant for Rasmussen before leaving the position in August 2018 for a job in parole and probation. Miller said he wants to bring integrity to the sheriff’s office.
Rasmussen and Miller have their cadre of supporters. The pair of lawmen have been the topic of dueling letters of endorsements.
Sheriff’s deputy Cody Bowen could be the wild card in the race.
Bowen was president of the local law enforcement union when it endorsed Rasmussen late last fall. After getting into the race in January, he stepped down as the association’s head and subsequently received its endorsement. But that support was not unanimous.
Bowen has less policing and management experience than either Rasmussen or Miller, but he is younger and is a popular figure.
Shane Rollins of Cove also is in the mix. He served in the Army National Reserve and Marines, including 10 years with its military police. He retired in 2014, clocking a 21-year career in the military. He also worked on a special security force for a hotel in La Vegas.
Rollins is running the quietest campaign, but the question is whether he could be enough of an outsider with a respected military background to play the role of spoiler and maybe change maker.
The Observer wanted to know more about the candidates, their views on the sheriff’s office and what issues matter to them. The newspaper emailed the men the same six questions, and each candidate responded. Their responses were edited for spelling, punctuation, grammar and style, nothing more.
We considered not editing them in any fashion, but that could put The Observer in the position of having to argue a typo or such was not the fault of the paper. The Observer also edits other responses we receive via email, so we treated the answers from the candidates no differently.
Also, law enforcement sometimes has its own guides for style that differ from the newspaper’s, sometimes capitalizing words such as sheriff or governor when the newspaper would not. There was no reason to confuse readers or ding candidates for differences in style.
We asked the candidates to limit each answer to 150 words, but we are not counting. We designed the questions to elicit insightful or even provocative answers. Those questions and answers are inside on pages 4 and 5.
