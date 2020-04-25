UNION COUNTY — Four men are vying to be the next sheriff of Union County.
Boyd Rasmussen has held the role for four terms and seeks a fifth. He has persuaded voters time and again, but this may be the toughest election he has faced.
Two men he knows want him out of office.
Bill Miller has a lengthy law enforcement career and worked as a sergeant for Rasmussen before leaving the position in August 2018 for a job in parole and probation. Miller said he wants to bring integrity to the sheriff’s office.
Rasmussen and Miller have their cadre of supporters. The pair of lawmen have been the topic of dueling letters of endorsements.
Sheriff’s deputy Cody Bowen could be the wild card in the race.
Bowen was president of the local law enforcement union when it endorsed Rasmussen late last fall. After getting into the race in January, he stepped down as the association’s head and subsequently received its endorsement. But that support was not unanimous.
Bowen has less policing and management experience than either Rasmussen or Miller, but he is younger and is a popular figure.
Shane Rollins of Cove also is in the mix. He served in the Army National Reserve and Marines, including 10 years with its military police. He retired in 2014, clocking a 21-year career in the military. He also worked on a special security force for a hotel in Las Vegas.
Rollins is running the quietest campaign, but the question is whether he could be enough of an outsider with a respected military background to play the role of spoiler and maybe change maker.
The Observer wanted to know more about the candidates, their views on the sheriff’s office and what issues matter to them. The newspaper emailed the men the same six questions, and each candidate responded. Their responses were edited for spelling, punctuation, grammar and style, nothing more.
We considered not editing them in any fashion, but that could put The Observer in the position of having to argue a typo or such was not the fault of the paper. The Observer also edits other responses we receive via email, so we treated the answers from the candidates no differently.
Also, law enforcement sometimes has its own guides for style that differ from the newspaper’s, sometimes capitalizing words such as sheriff or governor when the newspaper would not. There was no reason to confuse readers or ding candidates for differences in style.
We asked the candidates to limit each answer to 150 words, but we are not counting. We designed the questions to elicit insightful or even provocative answers.
No. 1 — What are the top three qualities or characteristics that make you the right person to be Union County sheriff?
RASMUSSEN
Positive attitude: I believe looking at each challenge in life through a positive lens and glass-half-full attitude is the best approach. As your sheriff, I bring this philosophy with me to the office in my approach to growing and improving the office and deputies that serve you.
Fairness: I believe as sheriff this may be my best attribute because it drives who I am. My employees know the bar is set high, but it is set with equality and fairness in how my administration handles matters internally as well as with the public. The law in my office is administered with fairness and common sense.
Good listener: I pride myself in listening to my staff and constituents to always make the best decisions to advance the office, and put the citizens in a position to be best protected by quality deputies and sound policies.
MILLER
Integrity, transparency and hard work. Many good people who I have worked with during my 20-plus-year career in law enforcement can attest to my having those qualities. Many have recently expressed this publicly. I think those three characteristics are who I am as a person and who I have been as a police officer. You should not be a police officer without integrity. We are held to a higher standard and are expected and sworn to always keep our integrity. Cops without integrity? That simply doesn't work. Being transparent is a quality any police officer or agency should strive for. We must have the courage to admit when we have dropped the ball and move on. Having a good work ethic is paramount. One cannot serve well if you don't put out maximum effort. Our citizens expect and deserve this. Besides, for me, old habits are hard to break.
BOWEN
I am a man of integrity. I firmly believe that doing the right thing even when no one is watching is extremely important. Being a role model to the younger generation in this community is something I take tremendous pride in, and integrity is paramount.
Effective communication skills. Having good communication skills starts with being approachable and being able to effectively listen to someone. I often refer to it as “listening to hear.” You have to be able to set aside your predetermined assumptions, have an open mind and be willing to hear other opinions and ideas from everyone in order to succeed.
Transparency is crucial. Lack of transparency creates doubt and mistrust. I believe I am an open book and I will continue in that direction. Transparency leads to trust and faith, not only within the department but throughout the community.
ROLLINS
I served our country for 21 years in the United States military. I want to serve Union County. I will do everything in my power as a sheriff to ensure the rights of the citizens in Union County are not infringed upon. I will ensure these rights are not taken away.
I lead by example and have done this all my life. I never forgot where I came from, the small-town country boy who grew up in the Imbler/Summerville area with battle-tested leadership.
I am retired and am not doing this for money or to prove something. I have a vast amount of experience and knowledge to offer, pertinent to the role of sheriff, and want to share this with our great valley for a new change and unique perspective. I have two young kids and care about all our children. I’m confident I can bring the positive change needed.
No. 2 — What is an example from your career that shows what would make you a good sheriff?
MILLER
Focusing on justice for vulnerable victims has always been a passion for me. One high point in my career, as a new detective, was sending a man to jail for victimizing children. Years later I supervised criminal investigations. This same man was again accused of the same type of behavior. With hard work, and my guiding hand, a fairly new deputy was tasked with this very important case. I watched from the 1,000-yard view and gave advice and direction to this new deputy. I made sure the deputy was not missing anything and gathered all the evidence we could find. In the end, the man was sentenced to a presumptive life sentence for repeated convictions. It made me proud to pass on my skills to the new deputy. It made him a better cop. Most important, justice was done. Good leaders teach and pass on their knowledge. That is a priority.
BOWEN
Taking on the school resource officer position. I went into the La Grande School District during a time in our nation when law enforcement was facing some real struggles. People had lost faith in our ability to keep them safe and our relationships were struggling. I went in with the mentality of fixing that problem starting with our youth. I knew I had to be more than just a stern hand or a consequence. I have spent the last few years teaching our youth to run toward me not away from me. Doing so I have brought back trust and approachability to my profession, humanizing the badge. I believe this same approach can be applied to the role of sheriff on a bigger scale throughout all of our communities.
ROLLINS
I have worked all over the world including embassy duty, which allowed me to collaborate with every entity of law enforcement available and in unique situations. I managed budgets, trained Marines and local law enforcement, ensured the safety of our American citizens, worked side-by-side with state department and foreign agencies and hosted local community outreach events. I have training in all areas of law enforcement and more. I know how to work with every facet of government and persons in order to properly evaluate situational awareness ensuring the best, safest and most professional outcome. I value joint efforts between agencies. As a criminal investigator, I joined forces with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and together we were able to shut down a chop-shop that was stealing motorcycles and ATVs from the military base and surrounding towns. When you have the right players working together, much can be accomplished.
RASMUSSEN
As sheriff, I could give many examples, but I think a strong example is in protecting our citizens’ rights. We recently had a case where we had a warrant in hand, ready to serve on a citizen and truly thought we had “our guy.” We then noticed a subtle piece of evidence that pointed away from this individual. We were advised we were legally OK to serve the warrant. Some wanted to serve the warrant. I did not. I stated the reasons it was wrong and inappropriate to move forward with the warrant and all agreed. If the evidence points away from a citizen, we should never upend his or her life because we legally can. I will always err on the side of protecting all citizens in my county and protecting their constitutional rights, which as Americans we all hold dear, especially the First and Second Amendments.
No. 3 — Some candidates have stated other candidates are relying on misinformation, obfuscation or rumor to persuade voters. What do you have to say about that?
BOWEN
I believe our voters should have accurate information about who I am as a person and what I bring to the table to make an informed decision about me or any other candidate.
The only rumor I’ve heard in the community is that Sheriff Rasmussen is under investigation by the Oregon Department of Justice. I know this is not a rumor and in fact the truth. I know this because he himself told me the details of the ongoing investigation. Before I made the final decision to run for this position, I had the opportunity to sit down with Sheriff Rasmussen. After multiple conversations with him, it was clear to me I could no longer support him as sheriff. I decided I could no longer be loyal to him and the path he had chosen. I made a decision to remain loyal to the citizens and fellow deputies and uphold the honor that comes with being part of this profession.
ROLLINS
As a candidate, when I went out to canvas the public and campaign, I was out there to sell myself. If another candidate was brought up I would say I am here to talk about myself as a candidate and what I have to offer.
I personally experienced being on the receiving end of rumors. Citizens I visited informed me I was being put down because my “training is only from the military” and therefore “not qualified for the position of sheriff.” I can assure you, if you go to shanerollinsforsheriff.com, you will see all my training transcripts from my years of service and see I am more than qualified. I have Top Secret security clearance and have undergone background checks, training and on-the-job experience, which was all cleared federally and by the state of Oregon.
RASMUSSEN
I have experienced this coming toward me, particularly from one opponent’s campaign and especially so from his supporters. It is disheartening but simply politics in today’s age. I stand by my record and my integrity of always doing the right thing for citizens and my office. I welcome any scrutiny from the citizens or outside agencies into my office or inner workings. The truth will always prevail, and I have nothing to hide.
I am grateful to my staff and citizens who have remained solidly behind me and my administration during these challenging times we face. I look forward to putting contentious politics to rest so we all can focus on the needs of our community and the health and economic recovery that needs to take place in this community and country. Less spreading of rumors and more serving one another are what I think we all desire.
MILLER
It all depends on what the facts are. If there is a complaint that someone is spreading rumors, maybe the man, stating the rumors about him are not true, should go before the public and address those rumors. He should put it to rest by being completely transparent with the citizens. I know if I tell someone something, there is a basis of fact behind it. People who know me in this business know I will tell it like I see it. If I am asked a direct question, or if a conversation leads to a certain topic, I will not lie to them even if I have done something wrong. I would be transparent. The only exception would be revealing information that may harm an investigation. I have nothing to hide, and if I make a mistake I will own it. This job demands integrity and transparency.
No. 4 — What is the most pressing issue in the race that you want people to know more about and why?
ROLLINS
The citizens of Union County are not being served in the capacity that is needed by the taxpayers. We need to build trust and confidence back in the people we are sworn to serve and protect. A camaraderie between all the first responders needs to be reestablished. It’s very important to use every resource available in order to complete the mission of serving the public. When you are in a job that puts your life on the line daily, it is very important to have this trust between all first responders.
There is a war against our rights and our Constitution. I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and I will do everything in my power as sheriff to ensure your rights are protected. The people need someone to listen to them, to ensure their livelihood and interests are being protected.
RASMUSSEN
When you have multiple candidates running for the same position, it’s important to thoroughly examine the candidates. How one has lived their life is a good predictor of how they will approach the position. How have they personally managed their finances, for example, is important when one considers the sheriff is responsible for managing a $4 million-plus budget. How candidates have conducted, managed and prioritized goals in their personal lives reflect how they would manage the sheriff's office.
When voting ask yourself:
1) Is the sheriff’s office functioning well?
2) Are deputies performing for the citizens?
3) Do citizens feel they are living in safe communities?
As I continue to monitor our performance year in and year out, I find that citizens are pleased with the increased professionalism and work product of the sheriff’s office.
MILLER
If elected, the most pressing issue I want to address is stabilizing the office. It is obvious there are issues. Why would we have the deputies unanimously endorse the current sheriff, and a few months later they are supporting a current deputy? Why have so many trusted and respected leaders left on their own accord? As citizens you should exam this. There should not be internal struggles. This can affect our work product and degrade service to you. We should all be on the same page. I know I have the experience and skill to make a cohesive team. It takes leadership from the front. Setting examples every day. We need change and broad experience to get back on track. I am the man to make this happen. A focused, stable department with a consistent leader, leading from the front, will result in a better work product for you, the citizen.
BOWEN
Drugs and addiction within our community. This is the major root of the crime in our area. I feel by developing better relationships with our citizens, partnering law enforcement agencies, mental health professionals, Department of Human Services and all first responders we can better combat this epidemic by creating programs to turn it around. Know that I can, and I will improve those relationships as sheriff.
No. 5 — If you win, what is the first change you plan to implement in the sheriff's office and why?
RASMUSSEN
A few accomplishments achieved since serving as sheriff:
1) Started K-9 program. Molly and deputy Dane Jensen captured a most wanted criminal out of Washington state who was living in Union.
2) Started School Resource Deputy Program. Worked with school officials at the education service district, La Grande, Union, North Powder and Cove schools to achieve this.
3) Instituted Deputy Fielding Training Program. Deputies now all receive standardized training.
4) Increased staffing of the drug task force. It is critical to have strong drug enforcement in the county so I assigned a second deputy to make the team effective and operational.
5) Increased funding and support for Search and Rescue. Increased funding $6,500 per year and gave $15,000 to new building.
6) Began yearly leadership training for deputies.
7) Elgin contract. Worked with Elgin city council and mayor to have three deputies assigned to patrol and protect the city.
8) Updated all vehicles and deputy equipment.
MILLER
I have larger priorities but they will take time. The first thing I can and will do is focus on patrolling all of our towns and outlying areas. I will make sure this is a focus year-round not just during an election year. More important, it's about you, the taxpayer. You deserve great service and a safer community. I will also ensure I have more, well-trained reserves to supplement this goal. More boots on the ground, focusing on keeping the peace, ensuring public safety while fostering great relationships/interaction with the citizenry will be an improvement I will insist on. This equates to better service, faster response times, availability and visibility. I want our deputies to talk to people, get out of their vehicles and find out what your concerns are. I want to hear what you have to say. I loved that part of my job when I was on patrol.
BOWEN
As the sheriff, I will be present in the daily functions of the office. I will be available to the citizens and involved in community functions and events. From day one I will begin leading by example and working to rebuild trust within our team and our community.
ROLLINS
I will go through the budget and personnel to see how we can best serve our community in the most efficient way. Tapping into resources available to law enforcement to hire more deputies or get needed gear. Looking at where over-expenditures may be in the budget and seeing if cuts can be made. Bringing back the reserve program for additional support to our community and provide a hiring pool for when deputy positions open up.
I want to start a youth explorer program to give them an opportunity to build interest and respect for law enforcement. This would be a great resource for our youth here and give them another career opportunity to pursue. This would also build a hiring pool for law enforcement. State troopers used to have this and it was a great program for youth and the department for hiring.
No. 6 — Which candidate (excluding yourself, of course) would you endorse for Union County sheriff and why?
MILLER
I know that each candidate has certain qualities that may appeal to a certain group of voters. I went into this campaign baring my soul. I want to do this for the right reasons. I worked at the sheriff’s office for 15 years. My broad experience in corrections, patrol, management and now parole and probation gives me a great set of tools in my belt. I am a veteran, a former volunteer firefighter/ambulance driver and Union County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue member. I have 30-plus years serving my country and the citizens of Union County. Look at my endorsements, former leaders in their own right. They have watched my career develop. I would ask that you exam the qualifications, life experience and “boots on the ground experience” each candidate offers. In my opinion, it is not up to the candidates to choose who is best suited. It is up to you, the electorate.
BOWEN
I feel my endorsement isn't relevant. This is an election for the citizens to decide and should be left up to the voter without me trying to persuade them. I would ask every voter to make an informed decision and vote for who they truly believe is the best person to lead our community. I would like people to know that no matter who becomes the next sheriff I will do everything I can to help that person succeed and improve the livability of our communities.
ROLLINS
I feel this is an invalid question or I wouldn’t be running for sheriff. I wouldn’t endorse the other candidates. The reason for this answer comes from talking to so many people in the county. The answer I received from many people is “It’s time for a change.” The citizens want change. The three other candidates all come from the same department, or the same cut of cloth. You won’t get any big change or difference from them. You will get a different person in there, but no real change. The only way to gain this change is to completely look outside the box. I want to be straightforward and honest. I’m not going to write something I don’t believe in, or write something I think people want to hear. I am doing this because I care about our community, want to share my knowledge to better our county.
RASMUSSEN
I would not endorse any of the others at this time. See the following:
• Shane: I don't know Shane but he seems to be a good man. I believe he needs to be more acclimated to our office before he attempts to handle the complex job of sheriff.
• Bill: Relationships are crucial in the sheriff's office and this is an area that Bill struggles with. The current staff would have a difficult time following him due to what many consider his intimidating style.
• Cody: He has a fun personality and gets along with others. Before I could hire him as a deputy, I told him he needed to complete his high school degree, which he then obtained online. I was proud of him for accomplishing this, but he needs additional education and training to be an effective sheriff. Leadership experiences and roles beyond being a school resource deputy are necessary.
