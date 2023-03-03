LA GRANDE — Both the La Grande Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office can agree on the fact that they have outgrown the building that has housed the agencies since 1980.
However, there is disagreement on the best path forward when it comes to a new facility.
Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen took the opportunity to address the La Grande City Council during its regular session meeting on Wednesday, March 1, about the city pursuing its own new police department building rather than partnering with the county on a shared law enforcement facility.
“I felt like the council needed to hear what I was actually doing over the last two years,” Bowen said. “I want to work together for this community as a whole.”
During the meeting, the sheriff outlined the work he had done leading up to this point for the council and his concerns about the city splitting from the county.
Sheriff raises concerns
Bowen expressed concerns about the county as a whole given the state of crisis Oregon is in when it comes to mental health, addiction and crime.
He asked councilors to think outside “the box of this building” and do what is best for Union County.
He also did not understand why La Grande would decide to take on the price of a new building alone when the sheriff’s office was more than willing to share the cost.
“I guarantee you all right now that a new law enforcement facility will only be achieved if we work together. This is not the city versus the county. Between Gary and myself this county has never had a sheriff and a chief that have had a stronger relationship or a better ability to work together as a team,” Bowen said. “I don’t and I won’t ever speak for Chief Bell, but I know Gary and we will give you everything we have as individuals, but as a team we can give you together so much more.”
Looking for a new Union County public safety facility
Bowen started the process of looking into a new facility in September 2021. He submitted requests for proposals to several different companies looking for assistance with establishing a new law enforcement center in Union County. Bowen said that in addition to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, La Grande Police Department and dispatch, the new building could include the Center for Human Development, the Union County District Attorney’s offices, Union County Juvenile Department, probation and parole and Union County Jail.
He received two proposals the following month and requested that stakeholders score both. Mackenzie Inc. — a Portland based design firm that specializes in architecture, interiors, engineering and planning — was unanimously chosen, according to Bowen.
In January 2022, Mackenzie submitted a proposal to the sheriff for how much their requested services would cost. It totaled just over $181,000.
Services on the proposal included a needs assessment and evaluation of the current facility, developing a program for a new public safety facility for all the departments, identifying and developing conceptual plans for three potential sites, developing a conceptual site plan and diagram for the selected location and estimating probable costs.
“Shortly thereafter I held a meeting with the stakeholders to discuss going ahead and asking for funding from each entity. At the end of the meeting I was met with strong opposition from (La Grande City Manager Robert Strope),” Bowen said. “To put it bluntly, I was all but laughed at and told I had so much more to work on before we could go forward.”
The sheriff said he explored other funding options, such as the American Rescue Plan Act and grant opportunities. However, neither were viable options as the ARPA funds would not cover the scope of the projects nor did their needs fit the scope of most grants.
Bowen said in April 2022 he reached out to Mackenzie again and explained the struggles he was facing with funding. He asked what a site evaluation of the current facilities — police department, dispatch, sheriff’s office, jail, juvenile facilities and probation and parole — would cost, which the company estimated would be just under $40,000.
“I felt it was a needed step to educate ourselves on the exact shortcomings and problems we the stakeholders were facing. And bring some public awareness along with viable needed information to all involved,” the sheriff said. “Again, I was faced with budget constraints and the perceived unwillingness to partner in this task from the city of La Grande.”
Over the course of the next few months, Bowen said he spoke on and off with La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell about the project. He spoke about his struggles with funding and told him that things had basically been put on hold.
After the council retreat, Bowen put in a request to Mackenzie for updates on any changes or pricing increases over the last few months, along with an updated proposal that excluded city entities. The sheriff was surprised to learn that Bell had also reached out to Mackenzie for the same assessment for the city’s side of the building.
Reasons for a new, separate facility
“The La Grande Police Department and city of La Grande has been discussing the need for a new police facility for well over 10 years. Previous police department administrations explored the idea of relocating the police department back into our downtown,” Bell said.
The two agencies began sharing a building in 1980. While discussing the history of the building at the annual retreat, Bell told the council that he believes this was the right decision at the time. However, he did not feel like it would be the right choice now as both entities operate full-sized law agencies.
This year the councilors supported the idea of exploring what it would take to have a police station downtown. Bell suggested that a professional needs analysis would help the city explore the available options.
“After many discussion and long-term consideration, I intend to request the funds to do this during the coming budget year,” the police chief said.
Bell added that he always acts and advises with the best interest of the community in mind.
Moving forward
What path both the city and the county will take is still uncertain.
“The city council, during our retreat, was very clear that the city needed to prioritize looking into a new police department building,” Strope said. “I don’t think the city has closed the door on working with the county.”
He added that the city is doing its due diligence to find out what would be required to establish a separate police department building. Strope said there will be a request in the upcoming budget cycle for funds to hire a consultant to assess the department’s needs.
“Our focus has to be on the city of La Grande. That is the council’s responsibility, that is my responsibility,” Strope said.
La Grande Mayor Justin Rock recognizes that this is a sensitive subject. He wants to sit down with everyone involved and discuss the issue further.
“The hard part for me is that I’m trying to take all parties into consideration,” he said. “We need to continue to have a good working relationship between the police and the sheriff’s office.”
Bell said that a long-term investment such as a new police building requires careful consideration to ensure the desired long-term outcome is achieved.
“The content of all discussions, past and present, within the city and with our professional partners, are all equally important to be given appropriate consideration in decisions as consequential as this,” he said. “This is an ongoing process and we are taking well reasoned steps to assure that we’re ready with the right decisions when it’s time.”
Bowen said that he had no ill will toward anybody from the city and has the utmost respect for everyone involved. He wanted to ensure the council was aware of the groundwork that had been done and that he was still willing to partner on the project.
“I wish to caution you, if you choose to go forward on your own, I ask that you work harder at being a larger community partner and not focus solely on the city of La Grande when it comes to law enforcement,” he said.
