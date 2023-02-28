LA GRANDE — Last week, 911 dispatch centers across Oregon received hoax calls about active shooters at high schools.

Throughout the state, including in Baker, Hermiston, Ontario, Enterprise and Bend, law enforcement agencies determined that the threats were noncredible and that high schools were being targeted by swatting calls, known as such in reference to SWAT teams. The call is made to draw a larger number of emergency services to a particular address.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

