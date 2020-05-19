LA GRANDE — Union County Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen maintains a narrow lead for second place in his quest for a fifth term.
Cody Bowen, a deputy in the sheriff’s office, leads the race with 3,321 votes or 40.8% of the total. Rasmussen has 2,162 votes for 26.6%, staying just ahead of challenger Bill Miller of Elgin, who has 2,055 votes for 25.2%.
The fourth candidate, Shane Rollins of Cove, has 586 votes for 7.2% of the total.
With ballots coming in from outlying area of the county, the race looks to go into a November runoff between the top two vote-getters. But whether Bowen will face his boss or Miller remains too close to call.
