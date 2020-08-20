UNION COUNTY — Union County Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen has said he no longer is campaigning for reelection, but Thursday, Aug. 20, the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training is holding a hearing regarding accusations Rasmussen has violated ethics for years.
Public Safety Standards and Training received two letters accusing the sheriff of not performing up to ethical and moral standards. The author of the first letter is unknown but asked DPSST to consider if Rasmussen’s behaviors were dishonest and constituted misuse of authority and misconduct.
The second letter is from Union County reserve deputy Troy Pointer and outlines complaints regarding the sheriff’s office’s contract to provide Elgin with law enforcement services, misuse of grant and county funding, personal favors from on-duty officers and threats of retaliation from Rasmussen.
The Observer used Oregon’s public records law to obtain a copy of the Oregon Department of Justice’s investigation into Rasmussen in addition to the letters. The Observer also conducted interviews with current and former Union County Sheriff’s Office employees concerning Rasmussen and their numerous allegations.
The justice department investigation determined Rasmussen’s actions occurred outside the statute of limitations and thus he could not face prosecutions for criminal charges. But the DPSST hearing will determine whether Rasmussen will be investigated for ethics violations.
The Observer asked Rasmussen for an interview, but he declined.
The Observer also provided Rasmussen a list of the accusations and asked him to comment. He responded with this: “You have received much false and misleading information.”
Inappropriate use of funds
There are accusations Rasmussen used county money and funding improperly through his purchase of snowmobiles for search and rescue patrols and spending county funding on personal items. The Union County Sheriff’s Office purchased two snowmobiles directly from Pointer, one for $7,500 in July 2018 and another for $3,000 around 2016. Former Union County Corrections officer Chris Ritter said the department could have bought two snowmobiles that would have been sufficient for the price of what was spent on one of Pointer’s vehicles.
Pointer, who himself is the subject of accusations of stalking and sexual misconduct, said Rasmussen used Union County money to book his hotel room while he taught at DPSST.
“He would say to me, ‘I guess Union County is paying for my room this time,’” Pointer said.
Pointer also said Rasmussen would collect additional pay while working patrols for Minor in Possession, a grant-funded program. He said Rasmussen asked him to write a check for $1,000, covering around 40 hours of work five to six years ago.
Retaliation and job threats
Pointer told the Department of Justice investigator and The Observer he could lose his job for talking about Rasmussen.
Rasmussen promoted Pointer to corporal approximately seven years ago, but in October 2019 he was demoted to special deputy. Lt. Ken Woodward asked Pointer to turn in his keys and credit card because his contract services were no longer needed and said if he wanted to work he must first get a supervisor’s approval before going on duty. Pointer had served the Union County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 25 years at that point. Pointer said he believed he was demoted because of his involvement in the Department of Justice investigation.
At that point, Pointer said, he considered leaving the sheriff’s office but stayed on after he moved out of his home due to marital trouble. Pointer said the sheriff had threatened to remove him from the house, despite lacking the legal authority to do so.
“He told me in a phone conversation in mid-December, ‘Sorry about your situation and what you have to go through, but it looks like I have you now and you financially need this job, so you are going to have to stay and help me win the election,’” Pointer said.
Former reserve deputy Jim Gray also said Rasmussen has a reputation for retaliation.
“Boyd can be very vindictive and doesn’t like to be questioned,” Gray said.
In the Department of Justice investigation Union County Emergency Manager JB Brock said a lot of the issues at the sheriff’s office are caused by Rasmussen’s retaliatory actions. Brock said when he quit search and rescue for his position with Union County, Rasmussen tried to get him fired on several occasions. When contacted for further explanation, Brock said he could not comment further.
“All I can say is I was contacted by the Department of Justice and I cooperated with the DOJ investigation and what was reported was the result,” Brock said.
Keeping silent on complaint findings In the course of the investigation, several people said there were complaints against Pointer alleging stalking, sexual intercourse while on duty and working on personal business while on duty, and that Rasmussen was aware of the behaviors and reports but failed to act accordingly.
Pointer said Rasmussen did an internal investigation into the accusations and found nothing to be wrong, but Pointer said Rasmussen did not disclose his findings with the rest of the department.
Personal favors from on-duty officers
Pointer said there were occasions when Rasmussen used employees for personal favors.
In one instance, he said Rasmussen told him to bring the county credit card to Boise, where Rasmussen was staying on personal business, because Rasmussen’s card wasn’t working. Another time, Pointer stated, Rasmussen asked him to drive to Boise to pick him up from the airport.
When Pointer declined, another deputy went. Pointer said Rasmussen told him, “The taxpayers can pay me to get back to my county.”
The Elgin contract
Both letters brought up the issues with the contract the sheriff’s office created with Elgin in 2011, in which Rasmussen received compensation for his time in addition to his salary. The Department of Justice determined Rasmussen pocketed more than $7,000 for the work.
County commissioners at the time found out about the contract with Elgin through The Observer’s reporting.
Commissioner Mark Davidson said the county board was “appalled” at the informal Elgin contract, the investigation reported.
The DPSST Police Policy Committee meeting discussing Rasmussen and other law enforcement officers is available for viewing Thursday, Aug. 20, starting at 10 a.m. on the DPSST Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DPSSTOregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.