PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up, one of the largest events in Eastern Oregon, is gearing up for its 111th rendition.
With upward of 50,000 slated to attend the week-long event, law enforcement from surrounding areas is coming into Pendleton to assist in overseeing the crowds. Of the surrounding counties, the Union County Sheriff’s Office will be sending several deputies to Round-Up.
“The motivation is helping our neighboring counties with large events,” Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen said.
The current plan is for Bowen and two deputies to assist at Round-Up, depending on schedule availability. According to the sheriff, deputies are able to support Round-Up so long as it doesn’t interfere with their regular work schedule in Union County. Bowen says he will likely attend one day, while he is not sure about the schedules of the other deputies yet.
The work is voluntary and Umatilla County pays the individual deputy for the service. With such a large event, law enforcement from neighboring counties provides additional assistance in monitoring the health and safety of those involved.
“It’s basically just an overtime shift that’s pretty fun and something different,” Bowen said.
According to Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram, the police department begins planning for Round-Up coverage in April and heightens that planning after the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest in early July.
“We’re expecting a full-capacity crowd,” Byram said. “We’re expecting people to come and want to interact again,” he said.
The Pendleton Police Department has 24 officers, a number that has not changed since the 1960s. Byram emphasized the importance of having neighboring law enforcement assist with public safety during Round-Up. Participants and spectators come from across the country and from foreign countries every year for the famous event.
“We’re at full staff,” Byram said, “and we obviously can’t do this without our area partners.”
The Union County Sheriff’s Office joins other law enforcement at Round-Up, including the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, police from Boardman, Hermiston and Milton-Freewater and a bicycle team from Oregon State Police. According to Bowen, the Union County Sheriff’s Office has been sending deputies to Round-Up for a number of years now. Byram said that most visiting law enforcement have attended the rodeo before, which makes operations go smoothly.
“We know people are coming here for a good time, but once that jeopardizes the safety of themselves or others, it’s time to nip that in the bud,” he said.
The 2021 Pendleton Round-Up is set to begin on Sept. 11, extending through Sept. 18. Opening day events include a Dress Up Parade in downtown Pendleton and a kick-off concert at the Happy Canyon Arena.
