UNION COUNTY — The Union County Sheriff's Office reported a traffic stop led to two arrests on warrants and for drugs.
Shawn Presock, 37, of La Grande, was driving when deputies stopped his vehicle Monday, Oct. 12, at 6:17 p.m. at Riddle Road and May Lane, La Grande. The sheriff's office in a press release reported deputies made the stop because Presock had a warrant for his arrest. Angela Farrell Thamert, 43, of La Grande, was a passenger and also had a warrant.
Deputies began an investigation and called in Oregon State Police to provide its drug detection dog. That led to law enforcement finding methamphetamine, heroin and one narcotic prescription pill.
Deputies booked Presock into the county jail, La Grande, on charges of felony possession and delivery of heroin as well as on out-of-county warrants, and booked Thamert into the jail on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, heroin and Oxycodone and on a parole violation.
